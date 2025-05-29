IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, 'Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya...'

Singh said the mission not only demonstrated tactical excellence but also served as a reminder of where the armed forces must head next in terms of preparedness.

In a striking mix of cinematic flair and military resolve, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh evoked a popular Bollywood dialogue to describe India’s recent counter-terrorism success—Operation Sindoor.

A Bollywood Twist to Military Commitment

Addressing a gathering at a CII event on Thursday, the Air Chief drew parallels between India’s commitment to indigenous defence technology and Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue from Wanted.

“Ek baar jo humne commitment kar diya to fir, hum apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta… (Once I make a commitment, I don’t even listen to myself afterwards),” Singh quipped, underlining the military’s determination to support homegrown defence systems.

He emphasized the importance of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and called for stronger collaboration between the armed forces and Indian defence manufacturers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We need to have trust between the forces and the companies which make defence equipment. We are trying our best to maximise the use of Make-In-India products,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to Strategic Precision

Operation Sindoor, the recent anti-terror mission, showcased how seamlessly technology is shaping modern warfare.

Singh said the mission not only demonstrated tactical excellence but also served as a reminder of where the armed forces must head next in terms of preparedness.

“Technology is coming in a big way in our warfare now. Operation Sindoor has again given us clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in future,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the evolving mindset within the forces, signaling a shift in how operations and strategies are being conceived.

“A lot of work needs to be done in realigning our own thought process also, which is already going on. I am sure, since we have been able to come up to the challenge till now, in future also we will be able to deliver the goods,” he added.

A National Win, Powered by Collective Strength

Calling the mission a “national victory,” Singh extended his gratitude to citizens across the country, crediting their support and unity as key elements of the operation’s success.

“I must put on record Operation Sindoor that we have been talking about. It is a national victory. My thanks to every Indian here. I am sure every Indian contributed towards this victory,” he said.

He stressed that the operation was carried out with exemplary coordination, with various agencies and forces working in unison.

“As has been said again and again, this was an operation executed in a very professional manner by everybody— all the agencies, all the forces. We all came together, and when the truth is together, everything happens on its own,” Singh concluded.

ALSO READ: Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort