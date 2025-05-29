Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

Singh said the mission not only demonstrated tactical excellence but also served as a reminder of where the armed forces must head next in terms of preparedness.

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, 'Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya...'


In a striking mix of cinematic flair and military resolve, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh evoked a popular Bollywood dialogue to describe India’s recent counter-terrorism success—Operation Sindoor.

A Bollywood Twist to Military Commitment

Addressing a gathering at a CII event on Thursday, the Air Chief drew parallels between India’s commitment to indigenous defence technology and Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue from Wanted.

“Ek baar jo humne commitment kar diya to fir, hum apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta… (Once I make a commitment, I don’t even listen to myself afterwards),” Singh quipped, underlining the military’s determination to support homegrown defence systems.

He emphasized the importance of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and called for stronger collaboration between the armed forces and Indian defence manufacturers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We need to have trust between the forces and the companies which make defence equipment. We are trying our best to maximise the use of Make-In-India products,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to Strategic Precision

Operation Sindoor, the recent anti-terror mission, showcased how seamlessly technology is shaping modern warfare.

Singh said the mission not only demonstrated tactical excellence but also served as a reminder of where the armed forces must head next in terms of preparedness.

“Technology is coming in a big way in our warfare now. Operation Sindoor has again given us clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in future,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the evolving mindset within the forces, signaling a shift in how operations and strategies are being conceived.

“A lot of work needs to be done in realigning our own thought process also, which is already going on. I am sure, since we have been able to come up to the challenge till now, in future also we will be able to deliver the goods,” he added.

A National Win, Powered by Collective Strength

Calling the mission a “national victory,” Singh extended his gratitude to citizens across the country, crediting their support and unity as key elements of the operation’s success.

“I must put on record Operation Sindoor that we have been talking about. It is a national victory. My thanks to every Indian here. I am sure every Indian contributed towards this victory,” he said.

He stressed that the operation was carried out with exemplary coordination, with various agencies and forces working in unison.

“As has been said again and again, this was an operation executed in a very professional manner by everybody— all the agencies, all the forces. We all came together, and when the truth is together, everything happens on its own,” Singh concluded.

ALSO READ: Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

 

Filed under

Air Chief Marshal Operation Sindoor salman khan

newsx

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka
newsx

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know
newsx

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit...
Bilateral Trade Agreement

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion...
newsx

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...
newsx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade By 2030

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion...

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India Hits Brahmos Before They Could Respond

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth