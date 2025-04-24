IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang Laid To Rest In Arunachal: Govt Announces Memorial And ₹50 Lakh Aid

Along with the memorial, the Chief Minister also announced a government job for one family member and financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the bereaved family.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to build a permanent memorial in honour of Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Tage Hailyang, who lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to build a permanent memorial in honour of Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Tage Hailyang, who lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Pema Khandu made the announcement during his visit to the martyr’s native village, Tajang, in the Lower Subansiri district.

Corporal Hailyang, a native of Tajang, was among the 26 victims including one Nepali national who died in the brutal terror strike on civilians in Pahalgam. His wife, who was with him during the visit, survived the attack. CM Khandu praised Hailyang’s bravery, stating that he had the opportunity to flee but instead chose to help civilians escape the line of fire, ultimately sacrificing his own life.

“In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional courage. His selflessness stands as a rare and inspiring act of bravery,” Khandu said in a post on X. He added that Hailyang’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Offered Shraddhanjali to Late Tage Hailyang at Tajang village in Ziro, a brave and devoted Airman of the Indian Air Force who tragically lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Advertisement · Scroll to continue In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional… pic.twitter.com/WuLmrBomWs — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 24, 2025

Government job and financial assistance

Along with the memorial, the Chief Minister also announced a government job for one family member and financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the bereaved family.

Hailyang’s journey from his early schooling in Ziro and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to his graduation from Don Bosco College, Itanagar reflects the strength and patriotism of the youth from the Northeast. He joined the Indian Air Force in 2017 and had since served with distinction.

Condemning the terror attack, CM Khandu blamed Pakistan for sheltering terrorist elements and expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in responding to such heinous acts.

The mortal remains of Corporal Hailyang were received in Guwahati on Thursday by Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and senior IAF officials. His body was then transported to his home in Tajang village, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects. He will be laid to rest on Friday.

The state’s top leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, BJP state president Kaling Moyong, and ministers Gabriel D Wangsu and Nakap Nalo, joined locals in offering tributes to the braveheart.

ALSO READ: Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack