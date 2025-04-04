IAF Jaguar Crash Kills Pilot Siddharth Yadav, Highlights India’s Obsolete Fighter Jet Fleet

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav dies in IAF Jaguar crash near Jamnagar, saving civilians. His death reignites debate over India's ageing fighter jet fleet.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, 28-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav lost his life when his Jaguar fighter jet crashed during a night training sortie near Jamnagar, Gujarat. His co-pilot managed to eject and is currently recovering in hospital.

Yadav, engaged just days ago with a wedding planned for November, died a hero—steering the malfunctioning aircraft away from residential areas to prevent civilian casualties. His final act of sacrifice has deeply moved the nation and raised pressing questions about India’s ageing defence aviation fleet.

IAF Confirms Technical Malfunction

The IAF confirmed that the two-seater Jaguar took off from Jamnagar Airfield and crashed due to a technical malfunction. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact cause.

This incident is part of a disturbing pattern. Just last month, another Jaguar jet crashed during a training sortie in Haryana’s Ambala. Fortunately, that pilot ejected safely.

Ageing Fleet Under Spotlight

The Jaguar, inducted in 1979, has outlived its operational life but remains a critical part of India’s deep-strike and nuclear delivery capabilities. The IAF is the only major air force still operating Jaguars, while other nations retired them years ago.

Despite multiple upgrades, including sourcing spare parts from abroad, serviceability remains low—with only 50-60% of aircraft often ready for missions. Since induction, nearly 50 Jaguar accidents have been reported.

The An-32 transport aircraft, commissioned in 1984, is facing similar issues. A $400 million upgrade deal with Ukraine stalled due to geopolitical tensions, leaving critical systems outdated. Past accidents, including the deadly 2016 crash over the Bay of Bengal that claimed 29 lives, highlight these risks.

A Family’s Future Shattered

For Siddharth Yadav’s family, the loss is personal and profound. What was meant to be a year of celebration now turns into mourning. His fiancée’s dreams lie broken, his family devastated, and the nation reflects on what could have been prevented.

Leaders, Veterans Call for Urgent Reform

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh recently addressed these concerns, stating that India must produce at least 35-40 new fighter jets each year to replace its outdated fleet. He cited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) plans to manufacture 24 Tejas Mk1A jets annually as a positive step.

“If a homegrown system delivers 90% of what’s available in the global market, we’ll opt for it,” Singh emphasized, stressing the need for defence self-reliance.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam warned that the gap between IAF’s aspirations and current capabilities is dangerously wide, calling for accelerated procurement and reforms.

Remembering a Past Warning

This crisis isn’t new. In 2012, then Army Chief General VK Singh alerted the Prime Minister about the Army’s 97% obsolete air defence systems, lack of ammunition, and shortage of night-fighting capability in infantry. His letter painted a grim picture of the overall preparedness of India’s defence forces.

Contrast With China’s Air Power

While India continues to operate Cold War-era aircraft, China flies the Chengdu J-20 “Mighty Dragon”, a fifth-generation stealth jet capable of challenging even American F-35s. The J-20 plays a major role in China’s regional dominance over areas like the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

A Nation’s Grief and a Call for Change

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav died a hero, protecting others at the cost of his life. As India mourns, his death must not be in vain. It should serve as a wake-up call to modernize the IAF, speed up aircraft procurement, and honour those who risk everything to protect the skies.

