IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Haryana’s Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident, stating that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Baldwala village in the Morni region of Haryana’s Panchkula district on Friday. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Ambala airbase for a routine training sortie, encountered a system malfunction, leading to the crash. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely using a parachute, avoiding any casualties on the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IAF Confirms Crash, Orders Inquiry

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed the incident, stating that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

“A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Panchkula, Haryana. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident,” the IAF posted on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. @IAF_MCC

Join | https://t.co/bq8DAxMRoA pic.twitter.com/xnELsDfzua — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) March 7, 2025

Pilot’s Quick Thinking Averts Major Disaster

Local police and emergency response teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the crash. Sources revealed that the pilot, upon realizing a major system failure, maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting. His swift response helped prevent any potential loss of life or damage to civilian property.

A senior police official from Raipurrani in Panchkula confirmed that the crash site was located in a hilly terrain, reducing the risk to nearby villages. “The pilot ensured the aircraft did not crash in a residential area. No injuries or casualties have been reported,” said the official.

Recent String of Fighter Jet Accidents

This incident comes just a month after a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during another routine training sortie. In that case as well, both pilots ejected safely after a system malfunction.

The recent crashes have raised concerns about the operational safety of India’s aging fighter jet fleet, especially the Jaguar aircraft, which has been in service since the late 1970s. While modernization efforts are underway, experts suggest that frequent system failures highlight the urgent need for upgrades and replacements.

The IAF has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, focusing on technical failures, maintenance issues, and other potential causes. Officials have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah Counters