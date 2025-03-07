Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Haryana’s Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely

IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Haryana’s Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident, stating that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Haryana’s Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely


A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Baldwala village in the Morni region of Haryana’s Panchkula district on Friday. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Ambala airbase for a routine training sortie, encountered a system malfunction, leading to the crash. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely using a parachute, avoiding any casualties on the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IAF Confirms Crash, Orders Inquiry

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed the incident, stating that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

“A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Panchkula, Haryana. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident,” the IAF posted on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pilot’s Quick Thinking Averts Major Disaster

Local police and emergency response teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the crash. Sources revealed that the pilot, upon realizing a major system failure, maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting. His swift response helped prevent any potential loss of life or damage to civilian property.

A senior police official from Raipurrani in Panchkula confirmed that the crash site was located in a hilly terrain, reducing the risk to nearby villages. “The pilot ensured the aircraft did not crash in a residential area. No injuries or casualties have been reported,” said the official.

Recent String of Fighter Jet Accidents

This incident comes just a month after a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during another routine training sortie. In that case as well, both pilots ejected safely after a system malfunction.

The recent crashes have raised concerns about the operational safety of India’s aging fighter jet fleet, especially the Jaguar aircraft, which has been in service since the late 1970s. While modernization efforts are underway, experts suggest that frequent system failures highlight the urgent need for upgrades and replacements.

The IAF has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, focusing on technical failures, maintenance issues, and other potential causes. Officials have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah Counters

Filed under

IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet The Indian Air Force

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic War Looms Large

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic...

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR