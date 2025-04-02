IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Jamnagar: One Pilot Rescued, Search Underway For Second

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation. The Indian Air Force is expected to initiate a Court of Inquiry to determine the factors leading to the accident.

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday while on a training mission. According to police officials, one of the two pilots ejected safely, while a search operation is underway for the second pilot.

The aircraft crashed in an open field near Suvarda village, approximately 12 kilometers from Jamnagar city, and caught fire upon impact. Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu confirmed the incident, stating that police and firefighters have rushed to the crash site and are actively searching for the missing pilot.

“One pilot managed to eject safely before the crash and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The other pilot is still missing, and efforts are being made to locate him,” said SP Delu.

This incident follows a similar crash that occurred on March 7, when an IAF Jaguar fighter aircraft went down near Ambala, Haryana. In that case, the pilot safely ejected before the crash, which was attributed to a system malfunction.

Further details regarding the Jamnagar crash are awaited.

