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Home > India News > IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan

IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan

An IAF Wing Commander is in judicial custody for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information after being honey-trapped through social media by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 13:53 IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, officials said.

The officer was allegedly honey-trapped through social media by a woman linked to Pakistani intelligence, according to sources. He was under surveillance by the IAF intelligence wing before his arrest.

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IAF officials said, “He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies. Due to proactive measures, he was caught. The IAF has zero tolerance for such activities.”

The officer was later handed over to law enforcement agencies. Delhi Police sources said he is currently in judicial custody.

Officer Booked Under Official Secrets Act

The Wing Commander has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act. He is accused of sharing classified information and confidential defence-related documents.

Sources said the alleged honey trap was carried out through social media. The officer reportedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives using a female identity.

Investigators are also probing another serious allegation. The officer is accused of installing data-stealing software on a colleague’s mobile phone. The alleged move was aimed at gaining access to information stored on the device.

IAF Intelligence Wing Shared Inputs With Police

The arrest came after specific inputs were shared by the IAF intelligence wing with the Delhi Police, sources said.

The investigation is now underway. Agencies are examining the information allegedly shared by the officer and his communication with the suspected Pakistani handlers. The case has also raised fresh concerns over the use of social media to target Indian defence personnel.

Pakistan Honey Trap Cases Under Scanner

Indian agencies have repeatedly warned about social media-based honey traps allegedly used by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Last year, Rajasthan Police arrested Alwar resident Mangat Singh for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Police said Singh came under suspicion during a surveillance operation launched in the state following Operation Sindoor. His activities around the Alwar cantonment area reportedly raised concerns.

According to police, Singh had allegedly been honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler using the pseudonym Isha Sharma. The handler reportedly offered him money in exchange for cooperation.

Police said Singh had remained in contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms for around two years.

The latest IAF case has once again highlighted the security risks posed by online contact with unknown individuals, particularly for personnel with access to sensitive information.

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IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan
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IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan

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IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan
IAF Officer Honeytrapped by Woman on Social Media, ‘Leaks’ Sensitive Defence Information to Pakistan
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