In a powerful and precise military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Air Force carried out strikes deep inside Pakistan, including near Karachi, one of the most sensitive military regions of the country. The strikes, confirmed in a high-level briefing by top Indian defence officials, formed a key part of “Operation Sindoor,” India’s carefully coordinated answer to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the deadly cross-border assault.

Air Force Hits Targets Near Karachi and Lahore

Speaking at a special briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director-General of Operations for the Indian Air Force, confirmed that one of the key targets was a surface-to-air missile site located at Malir Cantonment, about 35 kilometers from Karachi.

As part of the larger air campaign, Indian forces also struck a radar site in Lahore, believed to be a Chinese-made HQ-9, which was likely taken out by Israeli-made HARPY drones. Another military target close to Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province was also engaged. These hits were part of what Air Marshal Bharti described as a “measured and calibrated” response to Pakistani aggression.

Navy’s Role: Locking Down Karachi from the Sea

While the Indian Air Force was hitting targets from the sky, the Indian Navy played an equally vital role in neutralizing Pakistan’s maritime threat. Vice Admiral AN Pramod shared that the Navy’s aircraft carriers, submarines, and fighter jets were moved into strike positions outside the Karachi harbour.

“The Indian Navy remained in a deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” said Vice Admiral Pramod.

He added that this presence “compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast,” effectively restricting their movement and operations during the conflict.

Operation Sindoor: A Swift, Precision Strike

The military campaign, named Operation Sindoor, was launched at 1:05 am on May 7. In just 25 minutes, Indian forces struck nine terrorist camps—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes led to the deaths of over 100 terrorists and significant destruction of terror infrastructure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said, “Operation Sindoor was a message not just to those who send terrorists, but also to those who protect them.”

Pakistan Responds with Drone and Missile Barrage

Pakistan retaliated to the strikes by launching waves of drones and missiles at Indian military establishments across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. These attacks triggered air raid sirens and blackouts in cities like Chandigarh, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot.

Tragically, civilians also became casualties in the cross-border conflict. Three people were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur district in a drone strike, and a government official was killed in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fighter Jets Downed on Both Sides

The aerial duels that followed saw both countries claim victories. India reportedly shot down a U.S.-made F-16 and a Chinese JF-17 fighter jet from the Pakistan Air Force. Pakistan, meanwhile, claimed—without evidence—that it had downed one of India’s new French-made Rafale jets.

In the next three nights following the air strikes, both countries’ air defence systems remained on high alert, intercepting and destroying multiple incoming aerial threats.

India Targets Pakistani Air Bases in Counterattack

India’s swift responses included targeted attacks on several Pakistani air bases—Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan. Indian Air Force jets also hit bases at Sargodha and Bholari, where Pakistan’s F-16s and JF-17s were stationed.

According to Air Marshal Bharti, this amounted to a significant blow to Pakistan’s military capabilities, “about 20 per cent of the Pakistan Air Force’s infrastructure was hit.”

Damage on the Indian Side ‘Limited’

While Pakistan’s counterattacks did manage to reach Indian territory, defence officials said the damage remained limited. A few military installations—including air bases at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj—were affected, with minor losses to equipment and personnel.

Ceasefire Reached After 100 Hours of Conflict

Roughly 100 hours after the conflict began, a ceasefire was brokered, reportedly with help from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. The truce has largely held, though there were some initial violations by Pakistan in the hours after it was announced.

India has issued a firm warning to Islamabad. Any further violation of the ceasefire agreement will trigger a more forceful and immediate military response.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has already authorised bases along India’s western borders to launch counteractions if the peace is broken.