IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended

The Indian Air Force will conduct large-scale military drills in Rajasthan near the Pakistan border, amid rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Civil defence drills will also be held nationwide.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to launch major war drills along the Rajasthan border with Pakistan, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued Tuesday evening. The exact timing is yet to be confirmed but is likely to begin around 3:30 PM or 9:30 PM on Wednesday, lasting for approximately five-and-a-half hours.

During this period, flights landing or departing from airports near the international border will be suspended, highlighting the seriousness of the operation.

Indian Air Force to carry out exercise over desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, 7th May in which all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/daiKPdOBWP — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

Military Mobilisation Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

This move is widely viewed as India flexing its military strength in response to last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. The attack, carried out by terrorists from The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has severely strained India-Pakistan relations.

India has claimed concrete evidence of Pakistan’s deep state involvement and has cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), and shut border crossings and airspace in retaliation.

PM Modi Meets Security Chiefs, Grants Military Full Autonomy

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the second time in two days. Over the past week, the Prime Minister has conducted multiple high-level security meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In one such meeting, PM Modi reportedly granted the military full freedom to plan and execute an appropriate response to the Pahalgam massacre, marking a critical shift in India’s strategic posture.

Nationwide Civil Defence Drills Underway

Simultaneously, civil defence drills are being held in nearly 300 locations across India, including Delhi, military bases, power plants, refineries, hydroelectric dams, and nuclear facilities. These drills represent the first national-level civil defence preparation for wartime scenarios since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

A ‘civil defence’ district refers to any area containing key military or economic infrastructure. These drills aim to prepare citizens and authorities for emergency responses, blackouts, evacuations, and air raid scenarios.

India’s First Wave of Responses to Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror strike, India has taken the following actions:

Cancelled all visas for Pakistani nationals Suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, impacting nearly 80% of Pakistani farms Closed border crossings and shut airspace between the two countries Mobilised nationwide civil defence drills Initiated military preparedness exercises near the western front

The combination of IAF war games near the Pakistan border and nationwide civil defence exercises marks one of the most significant escalations in India-Pakistan relations in recent years. As military activity intensifies, both domestic and international observers are closely watching for further developments.