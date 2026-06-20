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Home > India News > IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding

IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding

Indian bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal has been elected Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force, a move hailed by the government as a major achievement that strengthens India's role in combating money laundering and terror financing globally.

vivek aggarwal
vivek aggarwal

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 03:19 IST

Senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal, a secretary in the Indian government, was elected as the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on money laundering and counterterrorism financing. The announcement was hailed as a “major win for India” by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 

The MEA announced the news on X on Saturday, writing, “Major win for India in FATF! Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force.” 

The ministry said the appointment reflects India’s growing role in global efforts to combat terrorism financing and illicit financial networks. 

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“As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems,” the MEA stated in its post. 

Highlighting Aggarwal’s experience in the field, the ministry noted that he previously headed India’s FATF delegation and served as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). 

“His profound expertise as the former Head of India’s FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND will advance FATF’s mandate to secure financial integrity,” the post added. 

The FATF is an intergovernmental body that develops policies and standards to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and threats to the international financial system. 

Aggarwal’s election to the watchdog’s leadership comes as India continues to push for stronger international action against terror financing and cross-border financial crimes. 

The development is expected to further strengthen India’s engagement with the FATF and enhance its contribution to global efforts aimed at safeguarding financial systems from illicit activities. 

The Ministry of Culture also posted the announcement on X, noting that the development underscores the confidence and credibility India enjoys among over 200 jurisdictions and reflects its growing influence in shaping global responses to emerging challenges such as digital payments and virtual assets. 

 “It reflects the immense trust and credibility India has built across more than 200 jurisdictions, highlighting the nation’s proactive role in shaping global policy on emerging risks like digital payments and virtual assets,” the post read. 

Vivek Aggarwal is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently serves as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. 

A seasoned administrator with over three decades of experience, he has held several key positions in the Union and state governments, spanning finance, agriculture, urban development, infrastructure, and public policy. 

Before taking charge of the Culture Ministry in April 2025, Aggarwal served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, where he also headed the FIU-IND and led India’s delegation to the FATF. 

In that role, he oversaw matters related to anti-money laundering, economic security, GST, and financial intelligence. 

He has also served as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, where he led flagship initiatives such as PM-KISAN, Digital Agriculture, and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback

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IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding
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IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding
IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding
IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force, Strengthens India’s Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terror Funding
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