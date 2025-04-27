The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification Amid Pahalgam Attack

the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided that all Pakistani nationals (except those with medical, diplomatic, or LTVs) will see their visas revoked as of April 27, 2025. However, don’t worry, Hindu Pakistanis with LTVs are off the hook.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has handed the Delhi Police a list of approximately 5000 Pakistani nationals living in the national capital, with a simple instruction – pack up and head home. The order comes after the government’s recent move following the Pahalgam terror attack, and the revocation of visas for these individuals. While the new directive excludes a few – namely medical, diplomatic, and Hindu Pakistani nationals with Long Term Visas (LTVs) – everyone else better get ready to say their goodbyes.

Delhi Gets A New ‘Homecoming’ Mission For Pakistani Nationalists

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has sent this list to Delhi’s special police branch, which is now busy doing a thorough sweep of the city. Areas like Central and North East Delhi, home to a significant number of these nationals, will be the hotspots for action. “The list has been handed over to the district concerned for verification, and asked the Pak nationals to return to their homeland. Central and North East districts have a high number of Pakistani nationals living in the area,” explained an official. Apparently, no one’s going to get left behind – or maybe they will, but the police are on it.

Two Lists Of Pakistani Natalists, Same Mission: Get Out

The special branch has two lists: one with 3000 names and another with 2000. Some overlap, some don’t, but the police are going full Sherlock Holmes on this investigation. So far, many individuals have already left – lucky for them, right? It’s all part of the grand plan to check every name on the list.

MHA’s Grand Visa Revocation Order

In an official order issued on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided that all Pakistani nationals (except those with medical, diplomatic, or LTVs) will see their visas revoked as of April 27, 2025. However, don’t worry, Hindu Pakistanis with LTVs are off the hook – no forced departures for them. Meanwhile, those holding medical visas have until April 29, 2025, to get their affairs in order. Talk about a deadline!

Delhi’s Hotspots For Pakistanis: Majnu Ka Tila & Signature Bridge

Approximately 900 Pakistanis are currently living near Majnu Ka Tila, and around 600-700 are located near Signature Bridge. Looks like these areas will be getting a lot of attention from the authorities in the coming days.

(With Inputs From ANI)

