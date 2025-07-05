ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Foundation, Inter, Final Results For May Exams On July 6

On Sunday, The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, announced that results of CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams, 2025 will be declared soon. The CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams, 2025 was held in May, all those candidates who appeared for this, can check their results on the official website of ICAI – icai.nic.in. All you need if your registration number and roll number.

The CA inter and CA final results will be declared at 2PM, while the CA Foundation results will be declared at 5PM. The CA foundation exams were held on the following dates – 15,17,19 and 21 while the CA Inter and Final exams were held between May 16 and May 24.

ICAI CA Results 2025: Steps To Check Your Results

Step 1- Go to the official ICAI result website – icai.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link for – CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation

Step 3- Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4- Submit credentials to Log In

Step 5- Check your Results and Download it

ICAI CA Results 2025: The scorecard Details

1) Name of the Candidate

2) Roll Number

3) Individual Subject Marks

4) Total Marks Obtained in the Programme

5) Passing Status of the Candidate

ICAI CA Results 2025: Qualifications and Results

ICAI said, those candidates who pass the CA final examination in the first try, with a minimum of 70% of the total marks in all the papers, shall be considered to have passed with distinction. There shall be a PASS Certificate, mentioning that the candidate has passed with distinction.

Candidates who scored 40% marks in each subject, and 50% in the aggregate exam will be considered Qualified in the CA Final Exam.

ICAI will also release the CA merit list along with the May 2025 result. They will also announce the names of the toppers, total marks and the percentages.

Stay tuned for more updates.

