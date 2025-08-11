ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the Intermediate and Final Certified Management Accountant (CMA) examinations for June 2025. Candidates can now view and download their scorecards from the official website, icmai.in.

Steps to Check ICMAI CMA June 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Open a web browser and go to icmai.in. On the homepage, click the Results / Examinations section. Select the link for CMA June 2025 results. Enter your registration or roll number, along with your password or date of birth. Click Submit or View Result. View the marks, pass/fail status, and subject-wise scores on the screen. Download or print a PDF copy for future reference.

Previous Year’s CMA Pass Percentages

In the previous year, ICMAI recorded the following pass percentages for the Intermediate exam:

Group-I : 16.10%

Group-II : 28.69%

Either Group: 9.89%

Both Groups: 17.77%

For the Final exam in 2024, results showed:

Group-III : 14.72%

Group-IV : 50.95%

Either Group: 30.76%

Both Groups: 22.46%

Importance of CMA Certification

The CMA qualification proves advanced skills in financial accounting, enterprise finance, and strategic planning. It prepares candidates for managerial and strategic roles in the corporate world.

This certification carries strong recognition in business sectors, creating opportunities in finance, management, and decision-making roles. The expertise gained through the CMA program helps professionals secure leadership positions in various industries.

