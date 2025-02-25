Home
ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Executive Programme December 2024 session on February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Executive Programme December 2024 session on February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

How to Check ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results

Candidates who participated in the December 2024 session can check their results by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the direct link provided for the CS Executive December 2024 results.
  3. Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.
  4. View and download the result displayed on the screen.
  5. Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

Details Available on the Result Page

As per ICSI, the result includes a subject-wise breakdown of marks obtained by the candidates. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement will also be available for download on the official website. However, the institute has clarified that hard copies of the mark sheets will not be sent to candidates.

The ICSI CS Executive December 2024 exams were conducted from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The exams were held in both English and Hindi across multiple examination centers.

Verification of Marks: Important Information

Candidates who wish to apply for the verification of their marks can do so within 21 days from the date of the result declaration. The process is available for any subject(s) of the CS examination.

Steps to Apply for Verification of Marks:

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the SMASH Portal link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration details on the new page that appears.
  4. Fill out the verification form and complete the payment process.
  5. Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
  6. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Next Session of ICSI CS Examinations

The next examination for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10, 2025. Online registrations for these exams will open on February 26, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the next session are advised to complete their registrations within the specified time frame.

For further details and official updates, candidates should visit the ICSI website at icsi.edu.

