ICU Shock in Gurugram: Hospital Technician Accused of Raping Unconscious Air Hostess on Ventilator

Gurugram, Haryana — In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a 46-year-old air hostess has alleged she was sexually assaulted while unconscious and on ventilator support inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a reputed private hospital in Gurugram.

The survivor, who had been admitted following a near-drowning episode, was under critical care when the alleged crime took place. The accused — a 22-year-old hospital technician named Deepak — was arrested by Gurugram Police after the survivor regained consciousness and courageously reported the incident nearly a week later, on April 14.

Survivor Alleges Assault During ICU Stay

According to the survivor’s statement, she had arrived in Gurugram for professional training and was admitted in critical condition after suffering complications due to a near-drowning accident. While battling for her life in the ICU, she alleges she was violated by a member of the very staff entrusted with her care.

Police say the accused exploited her unconscious state and the sterile trust of the hospital environment to commit the shocking act.

“The woman was admitted on ventilator support. She later came forward with a detailed complaint of sexual assault. An FIR has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case,” said Gurugram DCP Arpit Jain.

The accused, Deepak, a resident of Muzaffarpur, had been employed at the hospital for only five months before his arrest.

Hospital In Damage Control Mode

The private hospital, where the alleged crime occurred, has suspended the technician following his arrest. In an official statement, the hospital confirmed its cooperation with the investigation and disciplinary action against the accused.

“We are shocked and deeply disturbed by the allegations. The suspect has been suspended pending the investigation. We are working closely with authorities to support the inquiry,” said the hospital’s medical superintendent.

Despite the hospital’s response, questions are being raised about ICU security, staff background checks, and monitoring protocols in critical care wards.

SIT Probes Possible Lapses In ICU Protocols

The Special Investigation Team is combing through hours of CCTV footage, reviewing ICU staff logs, and scrutinizing medical records to construct a timeline of events.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles — including hospital negligence and potential lapses in protocol,” said an SIT officer.

Public outrage is growing, with many calling for stricter regulations and surveillance in hospital ICUs — spaces where patients are at their most vulnerable.

Nation Demands Justice

This case is now being seen as a grim reminder of how even the safest spaces, like hospitals, can become crime scenes due to inadequate oversight. Advocacy groups have condemned the incident and are demanding swift justice and systemic changes.

As the investigation unfolds, the survivor’s strength in speaking out has become a powerful symbol — not just of the need for justice in this case, but for greater accountability in the healthcare system at large.

