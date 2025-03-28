Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
IED Recovered, Defused In Jammu’s Ramban District

Security forces on Friday uncovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Ramsoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, averting a potential security threat.

According to official sources, the explosive, concealed in a pressure cooker, was discovered near a washroom at a Shrine Board facility close to the Ceigall Company in Ramsoo. The recovery was made by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ramban during a routine security check.

Following the discovery, a bomb disposal squad was immediately called to the scene. The team successfully neutralized the device on-site, ensuring there was no damage or casualty.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the IED and any possible links to militant activities in the region. Security measures in the area have been intensified as a precautionary step.

