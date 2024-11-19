Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
If Artificial Rain Possible, Why Is It Not Used To Save India’s Farmers? NewsX Questions On Cases Of Delhi Pollution

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai emphasized the severity of Delhi’s air pollution, with the AQI exceeding 450, triggering Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The AAP leader also referred to earlier communications sent in August, October, and earlier this month, underscoring the recurring need for decisive action during the winter months to tackle the city’s deteriorating air quality.

It is a clear indication that, having failed to regulate people’s actions, the Delhi Government is now considering altering the weather.

So NewsX questions: 

1. If artificial rain is easy to create, why don’t we use it in drought-affected areas?
2. If fake rains are possible, why not use them to save the lives of our farmers?

What Is Cloud Seeding/ Artificial rain?

Cloud seeding or artificial rain is a man made rain with the motive to rain from the clouds. This science discovery includes several steps:

 – Identification of clouds suitable for the process

Seeding

  – Adding agents 

To make it happen, aircraft with burners fly through the selected cloud layer to release the seeding agent that later helps to form water droplets to precipitate.

Aircraft fitted with burners or dispensers fly through or above the targeted cloud layer to release the seeding agent. Once dispersed, the agent serves as a nucleus for water droplets to form or ice crystals to develop. As more ice forms or larger water droplets grow, they increase in size by colliding with other droplets within the cloud. When they become large enough, they fall from the cloud as rain or snow, depending on the temperature.

Also Read: Delhi Aapatkaal: Why NASA Is Unable To Capture Parali Burning? ISRO Scientist Hiren Jethva On Farmers Evading Satellites

air quality index Artificial rain delhi air pollution gopal rai How To Use Artificial Rain What Is Cloud Seeding
