‘If I Knew Earlier About Affair…’: This Is What Sonam’s Brother Said After Raja Raghuvanshi’s Pind Daan

In a heart-wrenching scene on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain, the family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuwanshi gathered on Friday to perform his pind daan (a final rite for the departed). The ceremony, typically performed to ensure peace for the soul, comes amidst a deeply disturbing murder case that has gripped national attention for weeks.

Raja, who had married Sonam Raghuwanshi barely ten days earlier on May 11, was allegedly murdered during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. What initially appeared to be a newlywed couple’s vacation soon turned into a chilling tale of betrayal, conspiracy, and a murder orchestrated by his own wife along with her former lover and his associates.

Raja And Sonam’s Family Unites in Grief Amid Betrayal

Raja’s brothers, Sachin and Vipin, led the pind daan rituals, joined by an unexpected visitor—Sonam’s brother, Govind. Speaking to the media, Govind expressed his continued solidarity with Raja’s family despite his sister’s alleged involvement. “I have come with Raja’s family to perform his last rites… they are like my brother’s family,” he stated emotionally.

Govind, who maintains he was unaware of Sonam’s past relationship with Raj Kushwaha before the wedding, added that had he known, he would have either facilitated their marriage or allowed Sonam to leave with Raj. His voice cracked as he condemned his sister’s actions: “What she did is unforgivable. She hasn’t just shamed Indore but the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.”

Vipin Raghuwanshi, Raja’s brother, also acknowledged Govind’s presence with grace. “We told him he could come. It was his sister’s mistake, after all,” he said.

Murder Plot Unraveled

The murder investigation, which commenced on May 23 after Raja’s sudden disappearance in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, has exposed a sinister plot. Sonam, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha and his associates Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput were arrested for their suspected roles in the murder. According to police, Sonam lured Raja to Shillong under the pretense of a honeymoon, where he was subsequently murdered.

After days of evasion, Sonam was finally traced to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9, where she surrendered at a roadside eatery. Raja’s body was earlier discovered on June 2, dumped in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls a grim ending to what should have been a joyous beginning for the young couple.

