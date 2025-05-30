‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row

The controversy began when Kamal Haasan said, “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” during an event where he opened with the phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe” (meaning “My life and my family is Tamil”).

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has sparked fresh controversy with his recent remarks about the Kannada language, stating he will apologise only if proven wrong. The actor’s comments, made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, ignited strong backlash in Karnataka, leading to calls for a public apology and even a ban on his film.

Kamal Haasan firmly rejected demands for an apology, emphasizing his stance. “If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise. If I’m not, I won’t. This is my lifestyle, please don’t tamper with it,” said the 70-year-old actor. He also stressed his faith in India’s democratic system and legal justice.

‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’

The controversy began when Kamal Haasan said, “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” during an event where he opened with the phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe” (meaning “My life and my family is Tamil”). He further mentioned that Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is like family living in another state, implying linguistic and cultural ties between Tamil and Kannada.

These remarks triggered outrage across Karnataka, with pro-Kannada groups, cultural organizations, and political leaders condemning Haasan’s statement as disrespectful. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) responded by banning the release of Thug Life in the state until Haasan issues a public apology.

Siddaramaiah’s criticism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the actor, stating, “Kannada language has a very long history… he doesn’t know that.” Meanwhile, State Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi demanded an immediate apology and warned of banning all films featuring Kamal Haasan in Karnataka if he refuses.

Despite the backlash, Kamal Haasan remained undeterred. When asked about threats, he replied calmly, “I’ve been threatened before.” On the other hand, members of the Tamil film industry have rallied in his support, highlighting the shared Dravidian roots of South Indian languages and calling the controversy unnecessary.

As the Kannada row intensifies, the fate of Thug Life in Karnataka remains uncertain, with tensions high between cultural pride and artistic expression.

