‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh Warning

Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, has issued a fresh warning to India, threatening military action if New Delhi builds a dam on the Indus River. In a recent TV interview, Asif claimed, "Aggression is not only done through bullets—stopping water is also an attack."

The statement comes owing to aggravated India-Pakistan relations following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. In retaliation, India tightened visa restrictions for Pakistani citizens and closed the Wagah-Attari border. The latest flashpoint is the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a decades-old water-sharing agreement.

Why is Pakistan So Worried About India’s Dams?

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, divides control of six rivers between India and Pakistan:

India controls the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej).

Pakistan has more rights over the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab).

India is allowed to build limited hydropower projects on the western rivers but cannot restrict water flow to Pakistan. However, after the Pahalgam attack, there have been calls in India to review or scrap the treaty entirely—a move that has rattled Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Desperate Threats: Will They Actually Attack?

Asif’s latest outburst suggests Pakistan is worried about losing leverage. He claimed:

“India is not getting the support it expected internationally.”

“Modi’s government has no evidence to prove its claims.”

But his threats seem hollow. Earlier, he had said Pakistan doesn’t want war but would respond if provoked. He also mentioned taking the issue to the World Bank, showing Islamabad’s reliance on diplomacy rather than military action.

India’s Tough Stance: Will Water Become a Weapon?

India has not officially threatened to cut off Pakistan’s water, but hardliners have demanded it after terror attacks. Experts warn that:

Scrapping the treaty could backfire, hurting India’s global reputation.

Pakistan could use it to paint India as a “water terrorist” in international forums.

For now, New Delhi seems focused on diplomatic and economic pressure rather than water wars. But if tensions keep rising, the Indus could become the next battlefield—without a single bullet being fired.

Pakistan’s threats sound desperate, but water disputes could escalate tensions further. As Asif himself admitted—“We don’t want war, but we will respond.”