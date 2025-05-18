Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy Jyoti Malhotra Says She Went to Pakistan Only for Videos

A young YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana has landed in serious legal trouble after being arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. But her father says the accusations are baseless, claiming she simply went to Pakistan to shoot travel videos for her YouTube channel — not for any illegal activity.

A young YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana has landed in serious legal trouble after being arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. But her father says the accusations are baseless, claiming she simply went to Pakistan to shoot travel videos for her YouTube channel — not for any illegal activity.

“She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube,” said her father, Haris Malhotra, speaking to news agency ANI.

Arrested under espionage laws

Jyoti Malhotra, a content creator known for her travel videos, was arrested by Haryana Police in Hisar earlier this week. Authorities have accused her of being in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and allegedly sharing sensitive information with them.

According to police officials, she was booked under the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — a new criminal code that recently came into force.

“Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop,” said Hisar DSP Kamaljeet.

“She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen,” the officer added.

Police say she met Pakistani officer in Delhi

Police sources revealed that during her questioning, Jyoti admitted she first visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, who also went by the alias Danish.

Investigators believe this meeting led to frequent communication between the two. Jyoti later visited Pakistan twice, during which, according to the police, she was introduced to people linked to Pakistan’s intelligence and security services.

Police say one of Rahim’s associates arranged her stay during the visit and introduced her to Pakistani handlers.

Family questions the allegations

While the police say they recovered suspicious materials from her devices, her father insists the whole situation is a misunderstanding. He said Jyoti had proper permissions for her travels and was only focused on building her career as a content creator.

He questioned why having friends in another country was being treated as a crime.

“If she has some friends there, can’t she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us,” said Haris Malhotra.

He also claimed that police had taken away their phones, laptops, passports, and bank documents during the investigation, leaving the family in distress.

YouTuber in five-day police custody

Following her arrest, a local court remanded Jyoti to five days in police custody, giving authorities more time to question her and examine the materials retrieved from her electronic devices.

Officials have not yet made public the exact nature of the content they found, but sources say the data recovered is being closely examined for possible connections to national security breaches.

Travel vlogging or something more?

Jyoti Malhotra had reportedly built a following through her YouTube travel vlogs, often visiting international destinations to document her experiences. According to her father, visiting Pakistan was no different from any of her other trips — and she went through all the proper legal channels to obtain her visa.

“She visited Pakistan to make videos for her YouTube channel and not for any illegal activity,” he said.

But for now, her arrest has raised serious questions and triggered a full-blown investigation into whether her travels were purely professional — or part of something far more serious.

As the police dig deeper and the courts follow due process, Jyoti’s future, and possibly that of her YouTube career, now hangs in the balance.

