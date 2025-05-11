He said the Indian Navy has full maritime dominance and is prepared to deliver a massive blow in response to any provocation from Pakistan.

Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, said on Sunday that the Indian Navy has full maritime dominance and is prepared to deliver a massive blow in response to any provocation from Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Vice Admiral Pramod issued a clear warning to Pakistan, stating, “This time, if Pakistan dares to take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that’s all,” he said during a media briefing.

Speaking in Delhi, the Director General of Naval Operations said, “I will make a few statements and leave it to your imagination. First of all, we have a quantitative and qualitative edge to deliver a massive blow to our adversary. And we completely dominate on the maritime front.”

“The Indian Navy’s action is part of the escalation ladder mechanism, which we have worked out amongst the three services.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces held a detailed news conference addressed by the Directors General of Military operations, Naval operations and Air operations, detailing the success of Operation Sindoor in eliminating terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

Vice Admiral Pramod informed that the Indian Navy’s operational edge at sea played a decisive role in Pakistan’s “urgent request for a ceasefire.”

He said, “Along with the kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent requests for a ceasefire yesterday.”

Additionally, Vice Admiral Pramod said the Indian Navy executed a swift and calibrated maritime response after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, deploying major combat assets within 96 hours.

“In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks on innocent tourists by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, the Indian Navy’s carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in concert with the joint operation plan of the Indian Defence Forces,” the Vice Admiral said during a press briefing.

He further stated that weapon firings were conducted in the Arabian Sea to refine procedures and validate readiness. “The aim was to revalidate our crew, our armament equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” he added.

Following the drills, forces remained forward deployed in the northern sea region. “Our forces remained forward deployed into the Northern Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” the Vice Admiral informed.

Pakistan’s naval and air assets remained largely inside harbours or close to shore, he said, adding, “The forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled the Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, which we monitored continuously.”

He emphasised the Navy’s operational awareness throughout. “We had and continue to have good battlespace transparency, using our maritime domain awareness grid.”

India’s response, he said, was deliberate. “Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from day one.”

“The calibrated approach considered all options, including the ability of the Indian Navy for offensive action from and at sea,” Vice Admiral Pramod said, adding that the use of naval force was part of a larger, integrated plan.

“As part of this escalation control mechanism, the application of force by the Navy was planned in a synchronised manner, in coordination with the Army and Air Force,” he added.

He highlighted the inter-service cooperation, noting, “The highlight being teams from the three services working closely in an integrated manner.”

“As we speak, the Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture to respond decisively to any inimical action.”

