‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

In a strong and clear message to Pakistan, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor warned that India would not hesitate to retaliate with greater force if provoked again. Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Guyana, Tharoor asserted that India remains committed to peace, but any future attacks will be met with a stronger response.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the recent Indian military operation that destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Tharoor stated that the action was purely retaliatory in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. “We had no desire to convey that it was the opening salvo in what was meant to be a protracted war,” Tharoor said, emphasizing India’s defensive posture.

Operation Sindoor: Focused Strikes Against Terrorism

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Tharoor described the operation as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” reiterating that India’s actions were guided by deterrence rather than aggression.

Highlighting India’s diplomatic efforts, Tharoor said, “When governments called us to express concern, we conveyed exactly this message we are not interested in war. We believe in peace.” He added that India maintained consistent backchannel communication and informed global partners of its peaceful intentions throughout the operation.

Peace Through Strength

Reaffirming India’s stand, Tharoor declared, “We are at peace today, and we want to remain at peace not out of fear, but with strength.” However, he issued a stark warning to Pakistan, stating, “If they hit us again, they’re going to get it back worse.” According to Tharoor, a de-escalation outreach from Islamabad on May 10 to India’s Director General of Military Operations helped ease tensions.

India’s Diplomatic Outreach Continues

As part of India’s continued diplomatic outreach, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Tharoor is set to visit Panama from Tuesday. The visit aims to strengthen India’s message of zero-tolerance against terrorism and promote unity and brotherhood on a global stage.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will engage with Panamanian leaders, media, strategic thinkers, and the Indian diaspora. According to the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, the mission will highlight India’s collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

