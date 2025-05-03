Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
‘If You Are Not Mine…’ Man Throws Acid On Former Lover In Uttar Pradesh Days Before Her Wedding

The victim, Reema (name changed), had been handling all wedding preparations herself following the death of her father, as her younger brother was unable to assist. On the day of the attack, she was on her way home when the incident occurred.

‘If You Are Not Mine…’ Man Throws Acid On Former Lover In Uttar Pradesh Days Before Her Wedding

The accused was strongly opposed to her marriage being fixed to another man.


Just days before her wedding, a 25-year-old woman from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh was attacked with acid by a former lover while returning home from the bank. The assailant stopped her on the road and declared, “If you can’t be mine, you won’t be anyone else’s,” before launching the assault.

The victim, Reema (name changed), had been handling all wedding preparations herself following the death of her father, as her younger brother was unable to assist. On the day of the attack, she had withdrawn ₹20,000 from the bank and was on her way home when the incident occurred.

Ex-Lover Arrested for Acid Attack to Sabotage Wedding

Police identified the main accused as Ram Janam Singh Patel, a man who had previously been in a relationship with Reema and objected to her marriage being arranged with someone else. Investigators confirmed that Patel threw acid on her in a deliberate attempt to stop her upcoming wedding, scheduled for May 27.

The victim suffered severe burns to her face, neck, shoulders, and upper body. After initial treatment at a local Community Health Centre, she was transferred to Global Hospital in Azamgarh, where she is currently being treated for burns covering 60 percent of her body.

Police Detain Accused and Recover Evidence

Authorities arrested Patel along with two accomplices. They also recovered the motorcycle used during the attack. During interrogation, Patel confessed that he intended to disfigure her just enough to halt the wedding and hoped to marry her himself.

This incident follows another disturbing case in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where a man allegedly threw acid on his wife and two daughters over suspicions of infidelity.

acid attack Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh

