‘If You Don’t Wear Mangalsutra, Bindi Why Should Your Husband Show Interest?’ District Court Judge

A recent comment made by a judge in a Pune courtroom has ignited discussions on social media about gender bias and traditional expectations in marriage. The remark came to light through a LinkedIn post by Ankur R. Jahagirdar, a disputes lawyer based in Pune, who shared his observations from a domestic violence mediation case.

According to Jahagirdar, during the mediation process, the judge addressed the woman involved in the case, questioning her decision not to wear traditional marital symbols such as a mangalsutra and bindi. The judge reportedly said, “I can see that you are not wearing a mangalsutra and bindi. If you don’t behave like a married woman, why would your husband show any interest in you?”

Jahagirdar noted that the couple had been separated for some time, and the judge was attempting to encourage reconciliation. However, the comment drew criticism for reinforcing outdated gender norms.

In his post, Jahagirdar also recalled another instance where a judge made a remark about financial expectations in marriages. The judge allegedly stated that women prefer husbands who earn more than them, whereas men are willing to marry across financial backgrounds, even marrying housemaids if they choose.

These comments have sparked concern about ingrained biases in the judicial system and the challenges of addressing them. Jahagirdar emphasized that while such remarks may seem offhand, they reflect deeper societal attitudes that often go unchallenged. He also pointed out the lack of accountability for such statements, as there are limited avenues to formally address inappropriate judicial comments.

The incident has reignited conversations about gender roles, patriarchal norms, and the broader implications of such views being expressed within the legal system. Critics argue that the judiciary should focus on upholding legal principles rather than reinforcing societal stereotypes.

