Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

PM Modi praises Budget 2025, highlighting significant tax relief for the middle class compared to previous administrations. Learn more about the new tax regime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress party on Sunday, invoking former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to highlight the heavy taxes imposed during their tenures. In contrast, he praised his government’s efforts to ease the tax burden and provide greater relief to the middle class. Addressing a rally at RK Puram in Delhi, PM Modi presented a comparative picture of tax policies across different eras.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi explained that during Nehru Ji’s time, if someone earned ₹12 lakh, the government would take away one-fourth of their salary as tax. He further elaborated that in Indira Ji’s era, nearly ₹10 lakh out of ₹12 lakh would go into taxes. “That was the scenario back then, which is why I am explaining this today,” he said. Modi emphasized that under Congress rule, a ₹12 lakh income meant paying ₹2.6 lakh in tax.

In stark contrast, the latest budget presented by his government ensures zero tax on the same earnings. “Even 10–12 years ago, under a Congress government, if you earned ₹12 lakh, you had to pay ₹2,60,000 in taxes. Now, after yesterday’s BJP government budget, a person earning ₹12 lakh in a year will not have to pay even a single rupee in tax,” PM Modi added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that people earning up to ₹12 lakh per year will not have to pay income tax. She stated that this step aims to help the middle class. With a ₹75,000 standard deduction, the tax-free income limit will effectively be ₹12.75 lakh.

“I am happy to announce that there will be no income tax on income up to ₹12 lakh [i.e. ₹1 lakh per month, excluding special rate income like capital gains] under the new regime,” Sitharaman added.

The new tax regime is expected to provide significant relief to the middle class, allowing them to retain more of their earnings. This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to stimulate economic growth by increasing disposable income and boosting consumer spending.

PM Modi’s remarks come at a time when the BJP government is keen to showcase its economic policies and reforms as more favorable to the common man compared to previous administrations. By drawing comparisons with the tax policies of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi aims to highlight the progress made under his leadership.

As the Union Budget 2025 rolls out, the focus remains on providing relief to the middle class and fostering economic growth. The government‘s efforts to ease the tax burden are expected to have a positive impact on the overall economy, encouraging spending and investment.

ALSO READ: Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Filed under

Budget 2025 PM Modi tax relief

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of Delhi Elections

‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of...

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr In Taxes: SBI Report

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr...

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox