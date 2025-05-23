Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
‘If You Spoil Our Language, We’ll Spoil Your Face’: Bengaluru Auto Message Sparks Outrage Amid SBI Manager’s Kannada Row

A fresh Kannada language controversy erupts in Karnataka after an SBI manager allegedly refused to speak Kannada, followed by an offensive message spotted on an autorickshaw in Bengaluru, sparking social media outrage.

‘If You Spoil Our Language, We’ll Spoil Your Face’: Bengaluru Auto Message Sparks Outrage Amid SBI Manager’s Kannada Row


Karnataka’s ongoing Kannada language controversy has reignited after two back-to-back incidents stirred public emotions and triggered heated debates on social media. A viral video showing a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager allegedly refusing to communicate in Kannada has prompted swift government action, while a separate incident involving an offensive message against non-Kannadigas displayed on a Bengaluru autorickshaw has fueled fresh outrage.

SBI Manager Transferred After Kannada Snub

The controversy began earlier this week when a video surfaced showing the SBI manager at Surya Nagara branch in Anekal Taluk refusing to speak in Kannada, Karnataka’s official language. The incident caused widespread anger, especially after the manager reportedly insisted on using Hindi or English only.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quickly condemned the behaviour. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.”

He further stressed that linguistic inclusivity is not optional, especially in customer-facing public services. “Such incidents must not recur. All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language. I urge the Finance Ministry and Department of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India.”

Auto in Bengaluru Sparks New Linguistic Tension

As the SBI incident was subsiding, social media was hit by another controversy: a photo of an autorickshaw in Bengaluru bearing a highly offensive message aimed at non-Kannada speakers went viral. The message triggered widespread condemnation and reignited debates around regional chauvinism and linguistic discrimination.

Many social media users called the message unacceptable, while others pointed out the simmering frustrations among locals over the slow erosion of Kannada in urban spaces, especially Bengaluru, due to rapid migration and national-level recruitment policies.

Internet Divided Over Language Politics

The language issue, deeply rooted in Karnataka’s political and cultural identity, sparked mixed reactions online. While Kannada supporters hailed the Chief Minister’s action and reiterated the importance of respecting regional languages, a section of internet users—particularly from other states criticised Karnataka for allegedly prioritising Hindi over Kannada in official recruitment and public communications, calling out the perceived hypocrisy.

Pro-Kannada Sentiment Runs Deep

Siddaramaiah, known for his strong support of Kannada causes, has long advocated for mandatory use of Kannada in government offices, schools, and banks. His administration has consistently emphasised that regional language rights must be respected across the board.

With Bengaluru being a tech and business hub that attracts people from across India, maintaining a linguistic balance has remained a politically sensitive and emotionally charged issue.

The twin incidents one involving a government bank manager and another an autorickshaw with offensive messaging underscore the linguistic fault lines running through Karnataka. While public services are expected to uphold local language norms, the growing cosmopolitan nature of Bengaluru and the influx of non-Kannadigas continues to test the limits of linguistic unity in the state.

Bengaluru auto controversy Kannada language row pro-Kannada movement SBI manager Kannada refusal

