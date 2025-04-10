Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
IGIMS Students Protest Over Poor Medical Facility In College After A Student Died In Road Accident

A second-year student from Indira Gandhi School of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, died early Thursday morning after succumbing to injuries from a road accident.

IGIMS Students Protest Over Poor Medical Facility In College After A Student Died In Road Accident


A second-year student from Indira Gandhi School of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, died early Thursday morning after succumbing to injuries from a road accident.
Students allege that the college did not allow Abhinav Panday to be admitted to the hospital after his motorbike struck the road divider. Moreover, IGIMS students are accusing the college director of ill behavior and inaction during the incident.

“Abhinav got into an accident three days ago,” a student told ANI. “When he returned to college injured, he was not provided a bed. So, we took him to Paras Hospital. His condition was fine the first day, but it started deteriorating the next day. He then died at the hospital.”

“We came back to college at around 2:30 am to inquire about reimbursement and ambulance. Not only did the college director arrive late, but he even started talking rudely with us,” the student alleged.
Reportedly, the student further said that although the medical college was later ready to allot a bed to Abhinav, his condition had declined severely, and by then, it was difficult to shift him from Paras Hospital to IGIMS.

The students have been protesting on the campus, demanding a discussion with the director and other college authorities on establishing better facilities.

“Patients from across Bihar come to IGIMS for treatment. We demand better medical facilities so that not only students but everyone can be provided improved medication and care,” a student told ANI.
Meanwhile, the Leader of the opposition, Tejashwai Yadav, has criticised the recent incidents of crime in the state and alleged that law and order have completely collapsed.

“Law and order have collapsed in Bihar. The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state. The Home Ministry is under the Chief Minister. Criminals are running amok. People in the government are letting criminals go free and encouraging corruption. Crime and corruption are rampant in Bihar. Administrative anarchy has spread in the state. Corrupt officials are transferred and posted under the DK Tax formula,” the RJD leader said.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

