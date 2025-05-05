Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
IIITDM Jabalpur BTech Student Detained For Allegedly Filming Roommate In Hostel Bathroom

The incident has sparked outrage on campus, prompting a police investigation and internal inquiry by the institute.

A second-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur has been detained by police for allegedly filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom, triggering shock and concern within the campus community.


According to a statement by Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma, the junior student was taken into custody on Monday after a fourth-year BTech student filed a complaint on Sunday night, suspecting her roommate of recording videos in the shared bathroom. The police said the complainant initially approached the institute with her concerns, prompting internal action.

In response to the complaint, the hostel warden inspected the mobile phones of all female hostel residents. During the search, objectionable bathroom videos were reportedly found on the accused student’s phone.

“A girl student of BTech second year has been detained after being accused of filming her roommate in the hostel bathroom,” ASP Sharma confirmed. “She is currently being questioned, and an FIR will be registered accordingly.”

Institute Initiates Internal Probe

Aparajita Ojha, in-charge Director of IIITDM Jabalpur, said that the institute has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. The committee comprises senior faculty members and is expected to submit its findings soon.

“After receiving the complaint, the warden checked all mobile phones of the female students. One or two bathroom videos were found on the second-year student’s phone,” said Dr. Ojha. “The matter was immediately reported to the police, and we are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Several students also approached the Dumna police outpost with a formal complaint, expressing concerns about privacy and security within the hostel premises. The incident has sparked conversations on campus regarding hostel surveillance, mental health, and the need for stronger privacy safeguards.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings of both the police investigation and the internal committee.

