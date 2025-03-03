IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

Abhay Singh, popularly known as 'IIT Baba,' who gained attention during the Maha Kumbh, has been taken into police custody in Jaipur.

Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba,’ who gained attention during the Maha Kumbh, has been taken into police custody in Jaipur. The Jaipur Police detained him following a suicide threat he allegedly posted on social media.

A team from Shipra Path Police Station arrived at Classic Hotel near Riddhi Siddhi Park in the Rajasthan capital, where they took Singh into custody. During the operation, authorities also discovered marijuana in his possession. He is now likely to face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This development follows an incident on February 28, when Singh claimed he was assaulted during a debate on a private news channel in Noida. According to him, individuals dressed in saffron attire entered the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and attacked him with sticks.

In response to the alleged assault, Singh staged a brief protest outside a police outpost in Sector 126, demanding action. However, he later withdrew his demonstration after being persuaded by the police. His recent detention has further drawn attention to his controversial presence in public discourse.

