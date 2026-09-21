LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

The faculty body said it would be unfair to declare Dulla guilty before the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death is completed.

The forum highlighted Dulla’s academic and teaching credentials, including honours based on student feedback. (Source:X)
The forum highlighted Dulla’s academic and teaching credentials, including honours based on student feedback. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 20:47 IST

At least 750 faculty members of IIT Bombay have come out in support of Professor Suryanarayan Dulla after he was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities as Dean (Administrative Affairs) following the death of a student. The faculty forum has urged that the professor not be declared guilty before an independent investigation establishes the facts.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Supports Professor Dulla

In a statement, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum said Professor Dulla has only been temporarily relieved of his responsibilities as Dean (Administrative Affairs). According to the forum, the step was intended to facilitate an independent and unbiased investigation into the incident. The clarification comes amid media reports and public discussion surrounding Professor Dulla’s role and the circumstances leading up to the student’s death.

You Might Be Interested In

Faculty Forum Calls for Fair Investigation

The faculty body stressed the importance of allowing the investigation to take its course before drawing conclusions about individual responsibility. The forum said that treating the professor as guilty before the completion of the investigation would be unfair. It maintained that the facts and circumstances of the incident should be established through a proper and impartial inquiry.

Professor Dulla’s Academic Record Highlighted

The Faculty Forum also highlighted Professor Dulla’s academic and teaching credentials. Describing him as a distinguished faculty member and senior academic, the forum noted that he has received several academic and teaching honours. Among these recognitions are two awards that were based entirely on student feedback, according to the statement.

Faculty Body Represents Around 750 Members

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum is a formal body comprising around 750 faculty members. It serves as a platform for faculty members to raise concerns and communicate their views to the institute and other relevant bodies. The latest statement reflects the faculty body’s call for due process and an independent investigation before any conclusions are reached regarding Professor Dulla’s role in the matter.
Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe
Tags: 750 faculty membershome-hero-pos-1IIT Bombay facultyIIT Bombay Faculty ForumIIT Bombay latest newsIIT Bombay rowIIT Bombay student deathProfessor Suryanarayan DullaSuryanarayan Dulla news

RELATED News

When Rabbits Stop Eating: Looking Beyond the Teeth – The Emerging Role of Cone Beam CT in Rabbit Dental Disease

Khavda Transmission Corridor. Powering India’s Green Transition

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

Simandhar Education Partners with Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce to Offer US CPA, CIA and EA Alongside Undergraduate Studies

LATEST NEWS

Kylian Mbappe Calls Working Under Zinedine Zidane ‘Like a Movie’: France Captain Recalls Real Madrid Connection From Age 13

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

PanIIT Alumni India Celebrates 20 Years of Collaboration Across Academia, Industry and Government

Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up

Kajal Kumari MMS Video Resurfaces On Social Media, Sparks Online Buzz

Who Is OG Tehran? Hustle 5 Rapper’s Journey, Real Name, Age, Career And Why He Was Eliminated

GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe
IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe
IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe
IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe
IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

QUICK LINKS