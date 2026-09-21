IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

At least 750 faculty members of IIT Bombay have come out in support of Professor Suryanarayan Dulla after he was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities as Dean (Administrative Affairs) following the death of a student. The faculty forum has urged that the professor not be declared guilty before an independent investigation establishes the facts.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Supports Professor Dulla

In a statement, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum said Professor Dulla has only been temporarily relieved of his responsibilities as Dean (Administrative Affairs). According to the forum, the step was intended to facilitate an independent and unbiased investigation into the incident. The clarification comes amid media reports and public discussion surrounding Professor Dulla’s role and the circumstances leading up to the student’s death.

Wait for our protest..! https://t.co/eeNLcu08nB — Suryakant Waghmore (@Suryakant_Waghm) September 21, 2026

Faculty Forum Calls for Fair Investigation

The faculty body stressed the importance of allowing the investigation to take its course before drawing conclusions about individual responsibility. The forum said that treating the professor as guilty before the completion of the investigation would be unfair. It maintained that the facts and circumstances of the incident should be established through a proper and impartial inquiry.

Professor Dulla’s Academic Record Highlighted

The Faculty Forum also highlighted Professor Dulla’s academic and teaching credentials. Describing him as a distinguished faculty member and senior academic, the forum noted that he has received several academic and teaching honours. Among these recognitions are two awards that were based entirely on student feedback, according to the statement.

Faculty Body Represents Around 750 Members

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum is a formal body comprising around 750 faculty members. It serves as a platform for faculty members to raise concerns and communicate their views to the institute and other relevant bodies. The latest statement reflects the faculty body’s call for due process and an independent investigation before any conclusions are reached regarding Professor Dulla’s role in the matter.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect