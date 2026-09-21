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Home > India News > IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

Students have also demanded an immediate public apology from IIT Bombay over what they describe as defamatory and selective details about Sahil Wakode shared in a LinkedIn post.

A message issued by the Director states that any further action will be taken after an inquiry.
A message issued by the Director states that any further action will be taken after an inquiry.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 15:08 IST

IIT Bombay Director Prof Shirish B Kedare has suspended Prof. Suryanarayan Dulla from his position as Dean with immediate effect. A message issued by the Director states that any further action will be taken after an inquiry.
Prof. Dulla’s name has surfaced in connection with the death of student Sahil Wokde. According to reports, the professor had allegedly caught Sahil cheating during an examination. Sahil later died by suicide in his hostel.
 
However, no direct link between the events preceding Sahil’s death and his death itself can be established until the inquiry is completed. The student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, who was allegedly caught cheating with mobile phone and Chat GPT.
Earlier, the IIT Bombay Students raised 18-Point Charter demanding action against officials, mental health support, student rights.
 
The demand of students included immediate suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Dulla and removal of any other stakeholders found guilty after an investigation.
 
Students also demanded an immediate public apology from IIT Bombay over what they describe as defamatory and selective details about Sahil Wakode shared in a LinkedIn post.
 
The students’ charter also demanded an Open House before September 22, with the Director, Deans and other key administrators present to answer questions.
 
“Students demand that the Director, Dean AP and Dean SA resign if specified demands are not implemented within one month, along with weekly progress updates,” the 18-point charter further demanded. 
Students have also sought an independent committee to probe Sahil’s death and the hospital response, with an interim report by September 30 and public conclusions by October 15.
 
The protesting students also seek a fair and prompt monetary compensation and continued institutional support for the four families who recently lost their loved ones. 

Students have also sought an equal representation and voting rights on relevant academic and non-academic committees, without an administrative veto.

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IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect
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IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

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IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect
IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect
IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect
IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect
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