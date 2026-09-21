IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

IIT Bombay Director Prof Shirish B Kedare has suspended Prof. Suryanarayan Dulla from his position as Dean with immediate effect. A message issued by the Director states that any further action will be taken after an inquiry.

Prof. Dulla’s name has surfaced in connection with the death of student Sahil Wokde. According to reports, the professor had allegedly caught Sahil cheating during an examination. Sahil later died by suicide in his hostel.

However, no direct link between the events preceding Sahil’s death and his death itself can be established until the inquiry is completed. The student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, who was allegedly caught cheating with mobile phone and Chat GPT.