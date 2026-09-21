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Home > India News > IIT Bombay Students’ 18-Point Charter: What Are Their Key Demands?

IIT Bombay Students’ 18-Point Charter: What Are Their Key Demands?

A standoff of sorts is appearing to be brewing between the protesting students and the IIT Bombay administration following the alleged suicide of student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, who was allegedly caught cheating with mobile phone and Chat GPT. Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedar has reportedly signed on the 18-point demands of the protesting students.

The IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedar has reportedly signed on the 18-point demands of the protesting students.
The IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedar has reportedly signed on the 18-point demands of the protesting students.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:02 IST

A standoff of sorts is appearing to be brewing between the protesting students and the IIT Bombay administration following the alleged suicide of student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, who was allegedly caught cheating with mobile phone and Chat GPT. Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedar has reportedly signed on the 18-point demands of the protesting students.
 
So what are the demands of the protesting students?
 
Action against stakeholders: Students have demanded the immediate suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and removal of any other stakeholders found guilty after an investigation.
 
Public apology: Students have sought an immediate public apology from IIT Bombay over what they describe as defamatory and selective details about Sahil Wakode shared in a LinkedIn post.
 
Open House: Students have demanded an Open House before September 22, with the Director, Deans and other key administrators present to answer questions.
 
Accountability of officials: Students have demanded that the Director, Dean AP and Dean SA resign if specified demands are not implemented within one month, along with weekly progress updates.
 
Independent probe: Students have sought an independent committee to investigate Sahil’s death and the hospital response, with an interim report by September 30 and public conclusions by October 15.
 
Financial support: The charter seeks fair and prompt monetary compensation and continued institutional support for the four families who recently lost their loved ones.
 
Student representation: Students have demanded equal representation and voting rights on relevant academic and non-academic committees, without an administrative veto.
 
Review of decisions: They have sought a review of unilateral administrative decisions that affect student culture without prior consultation.
 
Professor code of conduct: Students have demanded a committee to establish clear complaint mechanisms, timelines and rules governing complaints against professors.
 
DAC cases: The charter seeks mandatory involvement of student mentors, companions and buddies, along with proper documentation when students face malpractice proceedings 
 
Counselling services: Students have demanded one counsellor for every 250 students, at least one counsellor per hostel and regular audits of the Student Wellness Centre.
 
24/7 mental health support: The demands include a round-the-clock on-call psychiatrist, qualified night-shift emergency doctors, mental-health training for staff and a regular feedback system.
 
Faculty sensitisation: Students have called for mandatory mental-health sensitisation workshops every two months and such training during the onboarding of professors and staff who interact with students.
 
Dean SA accessibility: The Dean SA office should allocate at least 20 hours a week for one-on-one student interactions, with written responses within 18 hours.
 
Hostel wing support: Students have demanded that second- and third-year students be allotted adjacent rooms to preserve existing student wing networks.
 
Student concerns portal: The charter calls for a transparent institute-wide portal where student complaints and administrative responses are publicly accessible.
 
Student well-being task force: Students have sought a permanent task force comprising students, faculty and experts to study causes of student distress and publish semester-wise reports.
 
Protection of protesters: Students have demanded a written assurance that no disciplinary, financial, legal, hostel-related or indirect action will be taken against those participating in the peaceful protest.
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IIT Bombay Students’ 18-Point Charter: What Are Their Key Demands?
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IIT Bombay Students’ 18-Point Charter: What Are Their Key Demands?
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