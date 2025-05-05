Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
IIT Kharagpur Student Dies by Suicide, Second Case In Two Weeks

A 22-year-old civil engineering student from IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room early Sunday morning. The deceased, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year undergraduate from Bihar’s Sheohar district, was staying at the Madan Mohan Malaviya (MMM) Hall.

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old civil engineering student from IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room early Sunday morning. The deceased, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year undergraduate from Bihar’s Sheohar district, was staying at the Madan Mohan Malaviya (MMM) Hall.

As per initial reports, Qamar had been on a video call with a female friend based in Delhi shortly before the incident. Around 2:53 AM, the friend reportedly alerted IIT Kharagpur’s security team that she had witnessed him hanging himself during their call. Security personnel rushed to his room, which was locked from the inside. By the time police broke open the door at around 3:30 AM, Qamar was found hanging. He was immediately taken to BC Roy Hospital on campus but was declared dead on arrival.

A Series of Suicides on Campus

This is the third student suicide at IIT Kharagpur this year and the second in just over two weeks. On April 20, another student, Aniket Walkar from the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, died by suicide. The recurring pattern—each death occurring on a Sunday—has raised deep concern within the academic community.

According to police, Qamar’s roommate was away, and the door had been locked since Saturday night. Investigators have not yet found any medical or counselling history suggesting prior mental health concerns. A post-mortem was scheduled at Midnapore Medical College Hospital, and a formal police statement is awaited.

Qamar was reportedly dealing with academic pressure. He had faced disciplinary action over an exam malpractice case earlier this year, resulting in his deregistration from a course. However, officials noted that his academic performance had been improving, and he had recently taken up several computer science electives.

In an official statement, IIT Kharagpur expressed sorrow over the loss, stating, “It is with deep sadness that IIT Kharagpur condoles the untimely demise of Md Asif Qamar.” The institute affirmed its full cooperation with the police investigation and urged students to seek support through the institute’s well-being services.

Qamar’s family arrived in Kharagpur on Sunday evening. As the community reels from another tragic loss, questions remain about the mounting stress and mental health crisis among students at India’s premier institutes.

