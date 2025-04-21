IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year

Police suspect the fourth-year student from Maharashtra died by suicide. This marks the second such incident at IIT Kharagpur in 2025.

A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. Police suspect the fourth-year student from Maharashtra died by suicide. This marks the second such incident at IIT Kharagpur in 2025.

The student was discovered after classmates knocked on his door and received no response. Authorities were alerted, and the police later recovered the body. The institute sent an email to the campus community, expressing grief and encouraging students to use the counselling services if needed.

In January, another student, 21-year-old Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room. A third-year electrical engineering student, Shaon was known for his strong academic record and active participation in cultural groups. His death had also been suspected to be a suicide.

Similar concerns have been raised across other IIT campuses. In February, a 19-year-old BTech student, Anshu Malaiya, from IIT-Roorkee, was found dead in her hostel room. No suicide note was recovered, and police investigations were initiated. She was reportedly doing well academically.

These back-to-back cases have sparked growing concerns over mental health support systems within the country’s top engineering institutions.

