IIT Kharagpur Student’s Death Raises Mental Health Concerns After Third Suicide This Year

A civil engineering student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday, with authorities suspecting the cause to be suicide. The incident has raised concerns over student mental health at one of India’s top technical institutes, as it marks the third suicide on campus since the beginning of the year.

The deceased, a student from Bihar, was discovered in his room at Madanmohan Malviya Hall. According to the police, the room door was locked from the inside, and his bags were found packed, indicating he had planned to return home that day. Authorities were alerted when a woman called the IIT Kharagpur campus office, prompting a staff member to inform the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the student spoke to the caller shortly before taking his life. The caller, who reportedly claimed to be from Delhi, has yet to be identified, and the case remains under investigation.

Previous Incidents and Campus Mental Health Concerns

This incident marks the third suicide at IIT Kharagpur in recent months. In April, a fourth-year student died by suicide, followed by a third-year undergraduate in January. These tragedies have sparked a growing concern about student well-being and mental health support on campus.

Following the suicide in April, IIT Kharagpur introduced new measures to support students, including the implementation of barcode systems on hostel room doors. This initiative allows students to quickly reach out for counseling services by scanning the code, aiming to provide timely support to those in distress.

IIT Kharagpur’s Response

As of Sunday afternoon, IIT Kharagpur authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the latest incident. However, the police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, and the body has been sent for postmortem. The student’s family has been notified, and authorities are expected to release more details once the investigation progresses.

The deaths at IIT Kharagpur underscore the importance of addressing mental health issues among students, particularly in high-pressure environments like IITs. Educational institutions across the country are being urged to take more proactive steps in creating supportive environments for their students, ensuring that adequate mental health resources are available and accessible.

The death of this civil engineering student at IIT Kharagpur highlights the pressing need for enhanced mental health support in academic institutions. With the rising number of suicides on campuses, it is crucial that authorities and educational institutions prioritize student welfare, providing not just academic but emotional and psychological assistance to help prevent such tragedies in the future.

