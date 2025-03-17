Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
IIT Madras Hyperloop Project Set to Become World’s Longest Test Facility

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited IIT Madras' Hyperloop testing facility, where he announced that the test tube will soon become the longest in the world, reaching a length of 410 meters.

IIT Madras Hyperloop Project Set to Become World’s Longest Test Facility


Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited IIT Madras’ Hyperloop testing facility, where he announced that the test tube will soon become the longest in the world, reaching a length of 410 meters. Currently, it holds the record for Asia’s longest Hyperloop test facility, with plans to extend it by another 40 meters to surpass global records.

A Leap in High-Speed Transport

The Hyperloop, a concept first proposed by Elon Musk in 2013, is a cutting-edge high-speed transportation system that propels pods through vacuum-sealed tubes at speeds exceeding 1,000 km/h. The technology promises efficient, rapid, and environmentally friendly travel.

During his visit, Minister Vaishnaw witnessed a live demonstration of the Hyperloop test facility at the IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Chennai. He emphasized India’s role in developing indigenous Hyperloop technology, announcing that electronic components for the system will be manufactured at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory.

Government Support for Hyperloop Innovation

In May 2022, the Ministry of Railways allocated ₹8.34 crore to IIT Madras to support indigenous Hyperloop research and validation. Minister Vaishnaw lauded the young innovators at IIT Madras, saying, “This place is filled with energy. I’m thrilled to see bright engineers experimenting with new technologies. Their work will provide revolutionary solutions for India, startups, and the global tech ecosystem.”

IIT Madras’ Leadership in Hyperloop Development

For the past seven years, IIT Madras has been a frontrunner in Hyperloop research. The institute has developed a 422-meter-long operational student-run Hyperloop test track at its Discovery Campus and recently hosted Asia’s first Global Hyperloop Competition, backed by the Ministry of Railways.

In a major milestone, TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras, is set to launch India’s first commercial Hyperloop project next month. This initiative aligns with India’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, marking a significant leap forward in futuristic transportation.

