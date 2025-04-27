Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja praised PM Modi, recalled his 80th birthday wishes, and shared his strong opinion on Modi’s leadership during a recent GDP@MyGov episode.

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years


Music legend Ilaiyaraaja recently shared heartfelt praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the GDP@MyGov show. He fondly recalled their earlier meeting and the special gesture when PM Modi personally called to wish him on his 80th birthday.

During the conversation, Ilaiyaraaja opened up about receiving the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award in 2018. He expressed surprise and happiness, crediting PM Modi for the honor. “I was surprised I got the Padma Vibhushan because of our PM. He is very kind to me. He announced it. I have no words to express my inner happiness. It’s a wonderful thing,” he shared. Recalling their meeting during the awards ceremony tea party, he added, “I said, ‘Sir, I have a prayer for you. You have to rule India for another 20 years.’ It is happening.”

Ilaiyaraaja’s Strong Support for PM Modi

When asked about his opinion on PM Modi, Ilaiyaraaja made a striking statement. He suggested listing all the prime ministers India has had and comparing them to Modi. Highlighting the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the rejuvenation of the Ganges under Modi’s leadership, Ilaiyaraaja remarked, “Suppose Modi we don’t want. You name another leader. Just name another leader or ten leaders you name. But all the Indian people must accept that person. Is there anyone? This is my opinion about him.”

His comments reflected his strong support and admiration for PM Modi, suggesting that no other leader could command such acceptance across India.

PM Modi’s Recent Meeting With Ilaiyaraaja

Last month, PM Modi met Ilaiyaraaja again and praised him for making history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London. Sharing a moment from their meeting, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.”

Ilaiyaraaja’s warm admiration for Prime Minister Modi, both personal and political, highlights a rare bond between two icons in their respective fields. As India watches, their mutual respect continues to be a symbol of cultural pride and leadership acknowledgment.

