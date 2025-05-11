‘I’ll Become a Soldier Like My Father’: Daughter Of Martyred IAF Hero Vows Revenge

IAF sergeant Surendra Moga was martyred in RS Pura during Pakistan's shelling. His daughter gave an emotional tribute, vowing to avenge his death by joining the army.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Sergeant Surendra Moga was martyred on Saturday following heavy shelling from Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. His daughter, Vartika Moga, offered an emotional tribute on Sunday, expressing her pride and determination to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to the media, Vartika said, “I am feeling proud. My father was a very good man. I’m proud that he got martyred while killing the enemies and protecting the nation.”

The last conversation Vartika had with her father was just hours before the incident. “Last time, we talked to him at 9 PM last night, and he said that drones are roaming but not attacking,” she recalled.

Driven by pain and patriotism, Vartika expressed a fierce desire to join the armed forces and avenge her father’s sacrifice. “Pakistan should be finished entirely. There shouldn’t even be a mention of Pakistan. I want to become a soldier like my father and avenge his death. I will finish them off one by one,” she declared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sergeant Surendra Moga’s mortal remains were brought back to his hometown in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, where he was laid to rest with full state honours. His sacrifice is being remembered across the country as a symbol of bravery and dedication to the nation.

The shelling that took Moga’s life came just hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday, following the Indian military’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and parts of Punjab province.

The ceasefire agreement, which was to take effect from 5 PM IST on Saturday, was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. However, Pakistan violated the understanding soon after, initiating shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and conducting drone activities across the border from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was under control by Sunday morning and that no further hostilities were reported. The Indian armed forces continue to remain on high alert and have been ordered to respond strongly to any further violations.

The nation mourns the loss of Sergeant Surendra Moga, whose bravery in the face of danger remains an inspiration. His daughter’s courage and resolve have touched millions, reinforcing the spirit of resilience that defines India’s defence forces.

ALSO READ: If Pakistan Dares An Action, They Know What We Are Going To Do’: Vice Admiral AN Pramod Issues Strong Warning