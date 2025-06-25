‘I’ll Cut You into 35 Pieces’: Prayagraj Bride Threatens Groom With Knife On First Night, Escapes to Alleged Lover Aman

What was meant to be a lifelong commitment turned into a harrowing nightmare for 26-year-old Captain Nishad, whose first night ended with a chilling warning from his new bride: “Touch me and you’ll be found in 35 pieces. I belong to Aman.”

The shocking revelation came from Sitara, the bride from Karachhana Deeha village, as she sat silently under her veil clutching a knife. The couple had just been married on April 29, and Sitara arrived at her husband’s home in ADA Colony on April 30. A grand wedding reception was held on May 2, but no one knew that behind closed doors, terror had already begun.

According to Captain Nishad, his first night with Sitara was anything but normal. “She sat on the bed with a knife and warned me not to touch her. She said she was in love with a man named Aman and only married me because she was forced to.”

He spent the night on the sofa, too afraid to sleep. This continued for three consecutive nights, during which Sitara reportedly maintained her distance and only slept after midnight.

Nishad shared his trauma with his mother on May 3, prompting a confrontation with Sitara. She openly admitted, “I love Aman. I married against my will. Only he has the right to spend a first night with me.”

Following the confession, Nishad’s family informed Sitara’s parents. On May 25, both families met in the presence of local elders to find a resolution. Despite Sitara’s insistence on leaving, she was persuaded to stay and even signed a written compromise agreement promising to accept the marriage.

But in private, she continued to harass her husband and kept asking to be sent back to Aman. According to Nishad’s family, Sitara made calls to Aman in front of them and even shared her WhatsApp chats with him.

“She threatened to harm my brother or herself,” said Nishad’s sister Poonam. “Aman even said over the phone that he would kill my brother.”

On the night of May 30, Sitara made her escape. With the main gate locked, she climbed the boundary wall at midnight and was seen limping away in CCTV footage. Her in-laws later learned she went straight to Aman.

“No one expected this. We’re now dealing with shame, community pressure, and repeated visits to the police,” said Ram Asare Nishad, the groom’s father.

Nishad’s mother, Shanti Devi, said the situation had turned their lives upside down. “Every day felt like walking on broken glass. She could have harmed anyone. I’m just thankful it ended without violence.”

Inspector Kishore Gautam from Naini Bridge Police Station confirmed that no FIR was filed. “The families wanted to resolve it themselves. A written mutual settlement was submitted, and we respected their decision,” he said.

Sitara’s father, Lakshmi Narayan Nishad, expressed sorrow. “We tried everything. Meetings, police, elders… but she didn’t listen. Now we’re left with shame and pain.”

Captain Nishad, now emotionally scarred, says he is trying to rebuild his life. “I don’t think I’ll be able to live with her again, even if she returns. Those three nights haunt me. If I ever marry again, it will be someone who understands what marriage truly means.”

As society reacts to this bizarre episode, the case sheds light on the consequences of forced marriages, unspoken love affairs, and the psychological trauma that follows when relationships are built on lies and pressure.

