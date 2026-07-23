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Home > India News > ‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe

‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe

Mumbai Police launched a probe after a viral video allegedly showed a policeman threatening student protesters with a fake drug case during Mumbai protests.

Viral clip shows Mumbai cop threatening protestors to frame them in drug cases (Image: X/ @INCMumbai)
Viral clip shows Mumbai cop threatening protestors to frame them in drug cases (Image: X/ @INCMumbai)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 15:44 IST

Mumbai Police have ordered an inquiry and removed a uniformed driver from his current posting after a viral video linked to the ongoing Mumbai protests allegedly showed a policeman threatening detained students with false criminal cases. Reportedly, officials said the action was taken after the video surfaced online and that the inquiry will examine both its authenticity and the circumstances under which it was recorded. They added that any further action would depend on the findings of the investigation.

The controversy comes as the Mumbai protests, led by the online platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have drawn large crowds of students and citizens over the past few days at Shivaji Park, Chembur and Azad Maidan, keeping the city’s policing under sharp public scrutiny.

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Video from Mumbai protests captures alleged warning inside police van

As per reports, the clip, shared by the Mumbai Congress on X, appears to show several youngsters inside a police van after they were reportedly detained from a protest site during the Mumbai protests. A policeman seated in the front of the vehicle is heard warning the students not to return to future demonstrations.

In the video, the officer allegedly says, “If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives.” He then goes a step further, saying, “I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished.” The policeman also tells the group that their protests have made his own life difficult.

Mumbai protests row sparks political reaction

Reports say that while using the video to question the police response, the Mumbai Congress posted on X, “A viral video claims that @MumbaiPolice is threatening protesting students that if they return to demonstrate again, they will be framed in false drug cases and forced to rot in jail for their entire lives.”

The party added, “If this is true, it’s not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one’s voice is not a crime. Students’ questions should be answered with accountability, not threats.” The remarks have intensified the political debate surrounding the Mumbai protests.

Mumbai protests place policing methods under fresh spotlight

Apart from the viral video, the management of the protests in Mumbai has faced criticism for how it has been done. The police have also been criticized on their strategy for the protest, which included tracking protesters using their phones, among other things.

During the course of the investigation, it is imperative for the Mumbai Police to establish the veracity of the claims being made in the viral video and if there was justification for them to act against it.

Also Read: Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest   

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‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe
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‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe
‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe
‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe
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