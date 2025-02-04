Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant And 2 Men Arrested For Filming Porn In Guwahati

In a significant operation, the Guwahati Police arrested two local men and a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh on Monday for allegedly creating pornographic content in a city hotel. The arrests were carried out by the Dispur Police, who have been closely monitoring illegal activities in the area.

Bangladeshi Women Arrested For Filming Porn

The two men, identified as Shafikul and Jahangir, both residents of Assam, were taken into custody along with the Bangladeshi woman, Meen Akhtar. Authorities have placed all three individuals under police custody as investigations continue.

Illegal Activities Uncovered

According to police reports, the trio had booked rooms in a hotel located in the Super Market area of Guwahati. Investigators suspect that they were using the premises to film explicit videos. The police believe that the accused were involved in illegal content production and distribution, raising concerns about organized crime links.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Meen Akhtar had traveled alone to the Bangladesh border and entered India under the false pretense of seeking employment. Reports suggest she managed to cross into Assam without a valid visa or passport, raising security concerns about cross-border infiltration.

Possible Links to Organized Crime

Law enforcement officials are also looking into possible connections between the accused and larger criminal networks engaged in similar illicit activities. Authorities are working to determine whether this incident is part of a broader syndicate involved in the production and distribution of explicit content.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case, collecting evidence to ascertain the extent of the illegal activities. Authorities have assured strict legal action against those involved. The arrest of the suspects has highlighted concerns regarding illegal cross-border movements and illicit activities taking place in the region.

The investigation remains active, and further updates will be provided as more information emerges.