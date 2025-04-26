Home
Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown

Over 100 Bangladeshi nationals were detained during an overnight combing operation. Units from the SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police hit multiple localities in a pre-dawn raid.

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown


In one of the largest coordinated crackdowns this year, Gujarat Police detained more than 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Ahmedabad and Surat for living in India with forged documents. The statewide operation kicked off in the early hours of Saturday and involved multiple elite law enforcement wings. Officials confirmed that all those detained lacked valid documentation and had fabricated papers to establish residence. Deportation proceedings will follow post-verification and interrogation. Law enforcement teams combed through densely populated areas, responding to intelligence inputs and enforcing directives from top state officials demanding action against undocumented foreign nationals.

Surat Sweep: Fake Papers, Real Arrests

In Surat, over 100 Bangladeshi immigrants nationals were detained during an overnight combing operation. Units from the SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police hit multiple localities in a pre-dawn raid.

“They had entered India illegally and were living in Surat with forged documents. After the investigation, they will be deported to Bangladesh,” said Rajdeep Singh Nakum, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Group.

Ahmedabad: 3 AM Raid Nets 450+ Suspects

Simultaneously, teams from the Crime Branch, SOG, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Zone 6, and Headquarters carried out a large-scale raid around 3 am in Ahmedabad. They stormed the Chandola area, a locality flagged through intelligence inputs as a hub of illegal immigrants.

DCP Crime Branch Ajit Rajian confirmed, “We have taken more than 400 people into custody during the early morning sweep.”

Orders from the Top: Home Minister’s Directive in Action

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, Sharad Singhal, confirmed the crackdown aligned with direct instructions from senior state officials.

“HM, CP and DGP had directed us that illegal immigrants must be held. The Crime Branch registered two FIRs from April 2024 till now. 127 illegal Bangladeshis were caught and 77 were deported,” Singhal said.

He added, “We had inputs that a huge number of Bangladeshi immigrants are residing in the Chandola area… Early this morning, the police carried out a combing operation. We have detained 457 people so far… Deportation will be processed after interrogation…”

Also Read: 'Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar', Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

