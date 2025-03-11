Home
  • Home»
  • India»
  Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized

Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized

A significant quantity of fake liquor and raw materials was seized during the raid, preventing its distribution across various parts of the city.

Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized


In a major crackdown ahead of Holi, Delhi Police have busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in the Gokulpuri area. A significant quantity of fake liquor and raw materials was seized during the raid, preventing its distribution across various parts of the city.

Massive Seizure of Fake Liquor

Acting on secret information, law enforcement officials raided the factory, where they discovered that counterfeit liquor was being produced in bulk. Authorities recovered around 12,000 bottles of illicit alcohol, along with approximately 1,900 liters of spirit, chemicals, and packaging materials used in production.

Interestingly, the seized liquor bottles were labeled “For Sale in Haryana Only,” yet they were allegedly intended for illegal distribution in Delhi’s markets.

Arrests and Investigation

During the raid, two individuals were arrested, identified as Suman and Pappu. However, the factory owner managed to escape and is currently on the run. Police have also recovered labeling materials, QR code stickers, and bottle caps, which were being used to make the counterfeit alcohol appear legitimate.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the absconding factory owner, while investigations continue to uncover potential links to a larger illegal network.

