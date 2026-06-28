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Home > India News > Illegal Off-Roading in Ladakh: Four Tourists Fined Rs 50,000 Each Under Wildlife Act

Illegal Off-Roading in Ladakh: Four Tourists Fined Rs 50,000 Each Under Wildlife Act

Ladakh fines four tourists Rs 2 lakh for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake and wildlife sanctuaries, marking a major step to protect its fragile ecosystem.

Ladakh has taken unprecedented action against tourists for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake and protected wildlife areas. (Image: ANI)
Ladakh has taken unprecedented action against tourists for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake and protected wildlife areas. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 18:45 IST

For the first time, the Union Territory Ladakh administration has implemented stringent enforcement against tourists who are seen driving off-road in ecologically sensitive places, which include Pangong Lake and designated wildlife sanctuaries. According to the authorities, the action is intended to protect Ladakh’s delicate ecosystem and stop additional harm from careless visitors.
 
Four offenders have been fined a total of Rs 2 lakh by the administration under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Each motorist received a 50,000 rupee fine, and their vehicles were seized during the investigation before being returned upon payment of the fines.
 

Four Cases That Triggered the Crackdown

The violations were detected across four separate locations under the Leh Wildlife Division, including Pangong Lake near Merak and Lukung, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in Nubra Valley.
 
One of the most serious incidents involved a Toyota Fortuner that was allegedly driven off-road inside the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary near Nurboo La. Wildlife officials said the driver was seen chasing a Tibetan gazelle, an act that posed a direct threat to the region’s protected wildlife.
 
Another case involved a Mahindra Thar that was driven into the waters of Pangong Lake near Merak. According to officials, the driver entered the lake to perform vehicle stunts, causing damage to the habitat and increasing the risk of pollution.
 
A Hyundai Creta was also caught driving off-road near Lukung within the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary after a video surfaced online. In another incident, a Mahindra Thar was filmed driving through a stream inside the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary, disturbing the area’s delicate ecosystem.
 

Social Media Helped Authorities Track Offenders

Officials said several of the violations came to light through videos shared on social media, alongside routine wildlife patrols. Wildlife teams worked closely with local police to trace and impound the vehicles involved.
 
The four offending vehicles were registered in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
 

Protecting Ladakh’s Fragile Ecosystem

According to the Ladakh administration, illegal off-roading has become increasingly common in recent years, with tourists driving through lakes, streams and protected habitats for adventure or social media content. Such activities damage sensitive landscapes, pollute water bodies and disturb endangered wildlife.
 
The administration said this is the first time such stringent financial penalties have been imposed, reflecting a tougher approach to environmental protection.
 
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged visitors to enjoy Ladakh responsibly and avoid entering protected wildlife zones. He reminded tourists that off-road driving inside or near protected areas is a punishable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and warned that strict enforcement will continue to safeguard Ladakh’s unique natural heritage.
 
As Ladakh continues to attract adventure seekers from across India and abroad, officials hope the crackdown will encourage more responsible and environmentally conscious tourism.
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Illegal Off-Roading in Ladakh: Four Tourists Fined Rs 50,000 Each Under Wildlife Act
Tags: eco-sensitive areas Ladakhillegal off-roading Pangong LakeLadakh wildlife conservationWildlife Protection Act violation

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Illegal Off-Roading in Ladakh: Four Tourists Fined Rs 50,000 Each Under Wildlife Act
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