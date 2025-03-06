Illegal Spa Centres In OYO, Delhi Mayor Orders Crackdown

Mayor Kumar emphasized that the rise of such unregulated businesses not only poses serious health and safety risks but also contributes to significant financial losses for the corporation.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a strong directive on Thursday, calling for immediate action against illegal spa centers, unlicensed OYO hotels, and unauthorized restaurants operating throughout the city. The instruction came during a meeting that was attended by key officials, including Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Municipal Health Officer Lallan Ram Verma, and Deputy Health Officers (DHOs) from all 12 MCD zones.

Mayor Kumar emphasized that the rise of such unregulated businesses not only poses serious health and safety risks but also contributes to significant financial losses for the corporation. He stressed the importance of shutting down these establishments, which have been operating without necessary licenses or regulatory oversight, and directed the public health department to develop a detailed action plan to tackle the issue.

“The public health department must take immediate and stringent action against unauthorized spa centres, unlicensed eateries, and illegal OYO hotels across Delhi,” Kumar said. He pointed out that these businesses often evade the required licensing fees and permissions, which deprives the MCD of potential revenue. This, in turn, hinders the corporation’s ability to fund essential welfare programs and improve civic infrastructure.

The mayor further noted that one of the core priorities of the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is to enhance the corporation’s revenue generation and improve public services. The directive is part of broader efforts to ensure that Delhi’s civic body becomes more self-sufficient while delivering better services to its residents.

The MCD is now expected to roll out a comprehensive plan to address these illegal commercial activities and bring all businesses into compliance with the city’s regulations.

