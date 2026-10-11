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Home > India News > Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

Supreme Court flags an alleged fake medical college operating from a dilapidated farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh, where an illiterate tea seller was listed as chairman. The UGC and regulators have been directed to issue public advisories.

Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 21:46 IST

An alleged fake medical college operating out of a dilapidated farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh has caught the Supreme Court’s attention.  An unusual detail has emerged in the case in which an illiterate tea seller was listed as the institution’s chairman and admitted to signing college documents handed to him by the person running it.

The Supreme Court considered the case and has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and all regulatory authorities to issue public advisories. It has also issued a warning stating that people should not take admission to or deal with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.

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A Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice N.V. Anjaria also directed the Union Government to monitor whether the authorities comply with these instructions.

Supreme Court Flags Alleged Fake Medical College in Uttar Pradesh

The court took note of a report published by The Indian Express about a purported fake medical college operating from a farmhouse in Mahmoodpur Nagaria village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. According to the material placed before the Bench, the institution allegedly offered several courses, including D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc. Nursing, DMLT, BMLT, BAMS, GNM and ANM.

However, the college reportedly operated from an old, dilapidated building with just two or three rooms in the middle of a field. The court noted that the structure was poorly maintained, with no other buildings visible nearby.

Illiterate Tea Seller Listed as Chairman of the Institution

The case took a striking turn when the court examined the details of the person listed as the college’s chairman. According to the court’s order, Bhagwan Das Singh Baghel, described as an illiterate tea seller, was shown as the chairman of the institution. When questioned, he reportedly expressed ignorance about its functioning but admitted to signing documents provided to him by Satender Kumar, who was stated to be running the college.

The order recorded: “When questioned, [he] feigned ignorance about what was happening. However, he admitted that he regularly used to sign the College documents provided by Satender Kumar.”

Police Action Initiated After Newspaper Report

The Supreme Court was informed that local police had initiated action against Satender Kumar and three other people following the newspaper report. Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, also informed the Bench that an independent inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

The court appreciated the state’s prompt response and highlighted the significance of the case for the UGC and other regulatory bodies, which could use the findings to develop safeguards against similar incidents.

UGC Directed to Warn Students Against Unverified Colleges

The Bench accepted a suggestion from the Additional Solicitor General that the UGC should alert institutions, authorities and the general public about the risks of dealing with unverified educational establishments.

“We find the suggestion to be useful and accordingly, a direction is issued to the UGC and all the regulatory authorities to issue such public advisory to act accordingly,” the court said.

The case forms part of broader Supreme Court proceedings concerning the functioning of educational institutions across India, including schools, colleges and universities. The proceedings originated from a matter involving Amity University, Noida, before being expanded nationwide.

The latest directions aim to ensure that students and the public verify an institution’s credentials before seeking admission or engaging with it.

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Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory
Tags: Etah NewsFake College ExposedFake Medical CollegeMedical College Fraudsupreme courtTea Seller ChairmanUGC Advisoryup newsUttar pradesh news

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Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

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Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

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Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory
Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory
Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory
Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory
Illiterate Tea Seller Named Chairman of Fake Medical College in UP, Operating From Farmhouse; Supreme Court Steps In, Orders UGC to Issue Public Advisory

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