‘I’m Not a Spokesperson’: Tharoor Fires Back at Congress Critics Over Praise for Modi Govt’s Anti-Terror Strikes

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is once again at the center of a political storm—this time, for publicly praising the Modi government’s military response to terrorism. His comments, made while leading a foreign delegation after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, have not gone down well with some in his own party.

After criticism from multiple Congress leaders, Tharoor responded sharply on X (formerly Twitter), saying he had no time for distortions of his views and that he was speaking in a personal capacity.

“Better Things to Do,” Says Tharoor in Midnight Post

Tharoor is currently leading a diplomatic outreach mission on behalf of the Indian government, which recently included stops in the US and Panama. He posted his response shortly before heading to Bogotá, Colombia, saying he didn’t have time to deal with political backlash but still wanted to set the record straight.

“After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this – but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC:

“I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; and my remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB,” Tharoor wrote.

“But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight.”

Praise for India’s Strikes Draws Party’s Ire

The controversy began after Tharoor made a public statement in Panama City, praising India’s firm response to terrorist attacks, which many interpreted as crediting the Modi government’s military actions post-Uri and Pulwama attacks.

“What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay. On that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launchpad – the Uri strike in September 2015. That was already something we had not done before,” Tharoor said.

“Even during the Kargil War, we had not crossed the Line of Control; in Uri, we did, and then came the attack in Pulwama in January 2019. This time, we crossed not only the Line of Control but also the international border, and we struck the terrorist headquarters in Balakot. This time, we have gone beyond both of those. We have not only gone beyond the Line of Control and the international border. We have struck at the Punjabi heartland of Pakistan by hitting terror bases, training centres, terror headquarters in nine places,” he added.

Udit Raj and Party Colleagues Slam Tharoor

His remarks triggered sharp criticism from fellow Congress leaders. Udit Raj took a direct dig at Tharoor, accusing him of flattering the BJP more than its own leaders.

“Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the super spokesperson of the BJP. He doing Modi ji’s chamchagiri (flattery) more than BJP leaders. Does he (Shashi Tharoor) even know what the earlier governments used to do? … They (the Central government) are taking credit for the Indian Armed Forces. Shashi Tharoor has become the spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP,” Raj said.

Shortly afterward, senior leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh also joined in. Khera posted a video of former PM Manmohan Singh talking about surgical strikes carried out during the UPA years and simply tagged Tharoor with a “CC.”

He also shared a news article quoting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where Jaishankar said that previous governments had carried out “professionally done, target-specific, limited-calibre counter-terrorist operations” across the LoC too — the only difference now was that the BJP government had chosen to go public about it.

Ramesh, meanwhile, offered a poetic jab, quoting, “Oh what a tangled web we weave, When first we practice to deceive…”

History of Clashes With Party Leadership

This isn’t the first time Shashi Tharoor has courted controversy within Congress. In 2014, he was removed as party spokesperson after he praised Prime Minister Modi in an article.

Then in 2022, he was part of the G-23, a group of 23 senior leaders who demanded internal reforms and more democratic functioning within the party. While many of those leaders have since left Congress, Tharoor stayed on and later contested the party president election against Mallikarjun Kharge — the Gandhi family’s preferred candidate. Though he lost, he earned over 1,000 votes, a significant figure considering the circumstances.

Congress Sends Warning to Tharoor

Sources within the party said Tharoor had been issued an informal warning during a recent meeting of top Congress leaders.

“We are a democratic party and people keep expressing their opinion, but this time, Tharoor has crossed the Lakshman Rekha,” a senior leader said. The party high command reportedly made it clear that Congress leaders should focus on amplifying the party’s collective voice, not giving independent takes that could appear as endorsements of the government.

While Congress had earlier expressed full support to the Centre following the Pahalgam terror attack, it has since asked the government to explain the details of the ceasefire and clarify what role the United States played in the situation.

“I’m Not a Spokesperson,” Says Tharoor

In his defense, Tharoor has repeatedly said he was speaking in a personal capacity and not as a party spokesperson. He also emphasized that he was focused on his responsibilities during the government’s global outreach initiative and that the Congress had not recommended his name for the delegation.

“The party is entitled to have an opinion of my abilities. I will fulfill the responsibility assigned to me,” he said.

As the debate continues, Tharoor’s latest comments have once again highlighted the delicate balance he often tries to strike—between being a loyal Congress leader and an independent voice in Indian politics.