‘I’m Not a Spy, Just a Traveller’: Who Is Yatri Doctor? YouTuber Navankur Chaudhary Breaks Silence After Online Allegations

In the wake of the high-profile arrest of travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra on charges of spying for Pakistan, another well-known YouTuber has found himself at the center of social media suspicion. Navankur Chaudhary, who is better known online as Yatri Doctor, has firmly denied any involvement in espionage activities, calling the allegations against him baseless and part of a “fake narrative.”

Chaudhary, a former doctor who turned to full-time travel vlogging, posted a video on Instagram late Sunday night to address the growing chatter online linking him to the case.

“A Fake Story Is Being Spread About Me,” Says Yatri Doctor

In his Instagram video, Chaudhary appeared visibly upset as he responded to the online backlash. “A fake narrative is being spread against me,” he said, pushing back against claims that he was working as a spy for Pakistan.

The social media storm began after Chaudhary’s name came up due to his past connection with Jyoti Malhotra, a fellow YouTuber who was arrested recently for allegedly sharing sensitive Indian military information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

After her arrest, users on social media began digging up old videos of Chaudhary, including one where he was seen attending a party at the Pakistan High Commission, another where he made comments about a BSF personnel, and a clip showing an allegedly incorrect map of India. These clips were circulated online as supposed “evidence” of his alleged ties with Pakistan.

Chaudhary rejected all such claims and urged people not to jump to conclusions based on old, out-of-context videos.

“I Have Been to Pakistan Only Once,” Says Chaudhary

Addressing the most repeated claim—that he frequently travels to Pakistan—Chaudhary was clear and direct.

“Bhai main Pakistan sirf ek baar gaya hun,” he said in Hindi, which means, “Brother, I’ve only been to Pakistan once.”

Chaudhary, who has over 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram and a large YouTube audience, explained that his trip to Pakistan was part of his larger goal: visiting all 197 countries in the world. According to his Instagram bio, he has already traveled to 144 nations.

He said he had already visited around 135 to 137 countries before setting foot in Pakistan. “The biggest reason I visited Pakistan is because I am on a quest to visit every country in the world,” he explained.

The travel vlogger also said he is a proud Indian and mentioned that several members of his family have served in the Indian Army.

“I Treated Her Like a Fan,” Says Chaudhary on Jyoti Malhotra

While he admitted knowing Jyoti Malhotra, the YouTuber clarified the nature of their relationship. “I treated her like a fan. I can’t look inside a person to see what they are,” he said, referring to their one-time meeting.

Chaudhary claimed he did not know Malhotra personally before their brief interaction. “Before that day, I did not know Jyoti personally. We had never met before. On that day too, we only spoke for a bit about YouTube,” he added.

His clarification comes as investigators continue to look into Malhotra’s connections, travels, and social media network after her arrest under the Official Secrets Act.

“No Agency Is Investigating Me,” He Says

Chaudhary also addressed concerns about any official investigation into his activities. “I am not under investigation from any Indian agency,” he stated.

At the same time, he said he is ready to cooperate if any law enforcement body wishes to question him. “I’m ready to help if anyone needs information,” he added.

The travel vlogger said that while the accusations on social media have been hurtful, he trusts that the truth will come out and people will eventually understand the facts.

Social Media Reacts With Mixed Opinions

Reactions to Chaudhary’s video have been mixed. While many of his followers have come out in his support, others remain skeptical, citing his past associations and video content.

Some users pointed out that sharing space with someone accused of spying, even unknowingly, can lead to suspicion, especially in cases involving national security. Others defended him, arguing that guilt by association is unfair without concrete evidence.