LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > India > ‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission

‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission

The Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully splashed down off the California coast on Tuesday. After the splashdown, recovery teams conducted post-landing safety and medical checks, confirms SpaceX.

Smiling 'Shux' egresses Dragon spacecraft after successful mission (Credit - Space X)
Smiling 'Shux' egresses Dragon spacecraft after successful mission (Credit - Space X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 18:20:42 IST

The Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully splashed down off the California coast on Tuesday. After the splashdown, recovery teams conducted post-landing safety and medical checks.

Confirming the safe return, SpaceX said in a post on ‘X’, “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed.”

On the crew’s successful return, Shubhanshu Shukla’s parents were seen getting emotional as visuals showed them clapping alongside others after witnessing the splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft.

Expressing his excitement about his son’s return, Shukla’s father said, “His family was awaiting his safe landing. He had made us so proud.”

Thanking God for the safe return, he said, “We thank god for the safe landing of Shubhanshu Shukla…Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also blessed Shubhanshu Shukla and extended best wishes to us…”

Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, in her first remarks, said, “My son has safely returned…I got emotional, after all, my son has returned after many days,” she said. “I thank god, you all who have covered the event.”

She also said, “I don’t have words to express my happiness…PM Modi also congratulated him…”

Shukla, along with three members of the Axiom-4 mission, spent 18 days aboard the International Space Station. The Dragon spacecraft had undocked from the space-facing port of the Harmony module on ISS on Monday.

The crew members included mission commander and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu. Shukla was the mission pilot on Axiom-4.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Tags: axiom-4issshubhanshu shukla

More News

Who Is Daniel Martindale? American Who Aided Russia in Ukraine Gets Russian Citizenship
School Assembly News Headlines July 16, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Lucknow Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi And Other News Updates
5 Life Lessons Cricket Fans Can Learn From India’s Lord’s Heartbreak
NASA Site Won’t Host Key Climate Assessments As Trump Administration Reverses Plans: Report
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Indian Army Defamation Case: Know Other Defamation Cases Filed Against Him
HDFC Life Q1 Result: Company Posts Rs 546 Crore Net Profit in Q1FY26, Marking 14.5% YoY Growth
India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?