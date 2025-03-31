IMD Issues Alerts As Heavy Rain And Hailstorms Set To Hit Over 25 Karnataka Districts

IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for over 25 districts in Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds. Bengaluru is expected to remain partly cloudy until April 2, with rain on April 4 and 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms across more than 25 districts in Karnataka over the coming days. The weather department has also issued yellow and orange alerts for different regions, warning of strong winds reaching 40-50 km/h.

Districts Under Weather Alerts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several northern districts, warning of intense weather conditions:

Bidar

Gulbarga

Bijapur

Yadgir

Raichur

Belgaum

Bagalkot

Koppal

Gadag

Haveri

A yellow alert has been issued for April 1 in the following districts, where moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected:

Uttara Kannada

Shimoga

Udupi

Chikmagalur

Hassan

Kodagu

Will Bengaluru Be Affected?

Bengaluru has not been placed under any weather alert. However, the city is expected to remain partly cloudy until April 2, with rainfall predicted on April 4 and 5.

Weather Forecast for Karnataka

According to the IMD bulletin released on March 31, Karnataka will experience the following weather patterns:

April 1-3: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are expected across Karnataka. North Interior Karnataka will likely receive moderate rainfall, while South Interior Karnataka, Bengaluru, and coastal areas will witness widespread moderate rainfall, with some areas seeing heavy downpours.

April 2-3: Hailstorms may occur in parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

April 4: Widespread rainfall is expected across Karnataka, bringing relief from rising temperatures but possibly causing localized disruptions.

Authorities Urge Caution

With unstable weather conditions expected, authorities have advised residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

